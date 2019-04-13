शहर चुनें

साली की शादी में बड़ा सजधज कर ससुराल आए थे जीजी जी, फिर की एक गलती मिली मौत, घर में छा गया मातम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 06:52 PM IST
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में बहन की शादी की तैयारियां हो रही थीं। हर ओर ढोलक की थाप सुनाई दे रही थी पर अचानक वहां चीखने चिल्लाने की आवाजें आने लगीं। खुशियां मातम में बदल गईं। इटावा के बकेवर सरायमिट्ठे गांव में शुक्रवार रात शराब के नशे में धुत युवक घर में उत्पात करने लगा। रोकने पर मां के साथ मारपीट की। बीच बचाव करने पर ईंट फेंककर मारी।
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद घर में पसरा सन्नाटा
घटना के बाद घर में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीजा की मौत के बाद मचा कोहराम
जीजा की मौत के बाद मचा कोहराम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद घर के बाहर खड़ी भीड़
घटना के बाद घर के बाहर खड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का ससुराल
मृतक का ससुराल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
