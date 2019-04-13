साली की शादी में बड़ा सजधज कर ससुराल आए थे जीजी जी, फिर की एक गलती मिली मौत, घर में छा गया मातम

{"_id":"5cb1d037bdec224b9d4f7b24","slug":"brother-in-law-murdered-before-marriage-in-etawah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u091c\u0927\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0924\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद घर में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीजा की मौत के बाद मचा कोहराम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद घर के बाहर खड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का ससुराल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला