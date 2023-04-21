Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda News ›   Atiq Murder, SIT and police keep an eye on the expenses of Lavlesh and his family, Sant Bhai Rohit Nath may al

कितने खाते...किसने पैसे भेजे?: लवलेश और परिवार के खर्चों पर नजर, शूटर से जुड़ा नया नाम, जानें कौन है रोहित नाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 07:59 PM IST
सार

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: सूत्रों के मुताबिक लवलेश के परिवार वालों से भी एसआईटी ने 60 प्रकार के सवाल पूछे। पिता यज्ञ प्रकाश तिवारी, मां आशा देवी और भाई वेद तिवारी से अलग-अलग पूछताछ की और उनके बयानों को दर्ज किया। 

Atiq Murder, SIT and police keep an eye on the expenses of Lavlesh and his family, Sant Bhai Rohit Nath may al
लवलेश तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

माफिया अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ हत्याकांड में चित्रकूटधाम मंडल के दो शूटरों के शामिल होने से प्रदेश और देश की राजधानी तक हलचल है। जांच में जुटी स्पेशल इंवेस्टीगेशन टीम (एसआईटी) और प्रयागराज पुलिस हत्यारों की कुंडली खंगालने में जुटी हैं।


लवलेश तिवारी और उसके परिवार वालों के खर्चों का हिसाब-किताब भी जुटाया जा रहा है। संत बन चुके लवलेश के बड़े भाई रोहित नाथ से भी पूछताछ हो सकती हैं। घटना से छह दिन पूर्व लवलेश तिवारी घर से बिना बताए लापता हो गया था।

जब प्रयागराज के कॉल्विन अस्पताल के बाहर माफिया अतीक और उसके भाई अशरफ पर गोलियां चलाते नजर आया तो हड़कंप मच गया। मौके से ही लवलेश समेत हमीरपुर निवासी सन्नी सिंह और कासगंज निवासी अरुण मौर्य को पुलिस ने दबोच लिया। उनके पास से आधुनिक हथियार बरामद किए गए।

रोहित नाथ है लवलेश का बड़ा भाई
शासन से गठित एसआईटी ने हत्या से जुड़े हर बिंदु पर जांच शुरू कर दी। एसआईटी ने लवलेश के छह दोस्तों और परिवार वालों से पूछताछ की। अब उसके खर्चों पर नजर है। नाथ संप्रदाय मठ में संत बन चुके लवलेश के बड़े भाई रोहित नाथ तिवारी और लखनऊ में रह रहे मंझले भाई मोहित तिवारी का ब्योरा भी पुलिस जुटा रही है।

परिवार वालों के खातों की भी हो रही है जांच 
लवलेश के बैंक खाते की डिटेल सहित उसके हर खर्च का हिसाब-किताब लिया जा रहा है। कब, किसने, कितने पैसे और क्यों भेजे? इस पर छानबीन हो रही है। यही नहीं लवलेश के परिवार वालों के बैंक खातों की भी जांच की जा रही है। बड़ा भाई रोहित भी लवलेश को खर्च के लिए पैसे देता था, इसकी भी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।

नदारद परिवार की पुलिस छिपा रही जानकारी
लवलेश के परिवार का पांच दिनों से कोई पता नहीं है। सुरक्षा का हवाला देकर पुलिस भी उनके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दे रही है। अलबत्ता सुरक्षित स्थान में होने की बात कही जा रही है। माफिया अतीक-अशरफ हत्याकांड के अगले ही दिन लवलेश के क्योटरा स्थित किराए के घर और लौमर (चिल्ला) गांव स्थित पैतृक घर में पुलिस तैनात कर दी गई थी।

500 रुपये रोज का था खर्च, लालच में उठाया कदम
लवलेश की हर हरकत से रूबरू पड़ोसियों का कहना है कि संत बन चुके बड़े भाई रोहित नाथ को वह बहुत चाहता था। सोशल मीडिया में भी सबसे ज्यादा भाई के साथ की फोटो पोस्ट करता था। खर्चे के लिए पैसों की जरूरत होने पर लवलेश उसी से मांगता था।

पिता नहीं कर पाते थे खर्चे पूरे
उसके पिता बस ड्राइवर होने से उसके खर्चे पूरे नहीं कर पाते थे। लवलेश नशे का आदी था। रोजाना उसका 500 रुपये से ज्यादा खर्च था। इसकी पूर्ति के लिए वह तमाम तिकड़म अपनाता रहता था। शायद पैसों की लालच में ही उसने इतना बड़ा कदम उठाया हो।

लोगों में हनक जमाना लवलेश को था पसंद
शहर के क्योटरा में किराए के घर में पला-बढ़ा लवलेश तिवारी हाईस्कूल के बाद से ही अपनी हनक जमाने लगा था। उसे दोस्त बनाना अच्छा लगता था। उसका मानना था कि उसे ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग जानें। हर गली में उसके दोस्त हों। अपने मंसूबे के मुताबिक वह ऐसा करता भी था।

एसआईटी ने दोस्तों व परिवार से ली करतूतों की जानकारी
माफिया अतीक-अशरफ हत्याकांड में शामिल लवलेश तिवारी के दोस्तों से एसआईटी ने उसकी करतूतों के बारे में पूछताछ की। सन्नी सिंह से मुलाकात और बंदूक की जानकारी समेत कई बिंदुओं पर जानकारी ली। दोस्तों के हवाले से टीम ने उसकी हर आदतों को डायरी में लिखा। उसके खर्च आदि और पैसों की भी जानकारी ली थी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed