#Unnao Rape Case: Allahabad High Court asks state govt counsel, "Why has the MLA not been arrested yet?' Seeks reply post lunch.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018
Yes we are happy that finally an FIR has been registered against #KuldeepSinghSengar , had this been done much earlier, my brother(victim's father) would be alive today. Still, lets see if he will be arrested or not: Uncle of victim #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/mCFiBpAdUO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018
Still so many questions are being raised on me, even after my father's murder. How will I get justice? CBI probe is fine but first MLA(#KuldeepSinghSengar) should be arrested as he will influence probe, I now fear for my uncle's(father's brother) life: #UnnaoCase victim pic.twitter.com/hPDqxAdWCA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018
उन्नाव गैंगरेप मामले में पीड़िता एक बार फिर मीडिया के सामने आई है। पीड़ित लड़की का कहना है कि अभी तक विधायक को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है। मेरे पिता की हत्या के बाद भी अब तक इतने सारे सवाल उठाए जा रहे हैं कि मुझे न्याय कैसे मिलेगा?
12 अप्रैल 2018