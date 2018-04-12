शहर चुनें

उन्नाव केस : HC ने योगी सरकार से पूछा- अभी तक आरोपी MLA सेंगर की क्यों नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 02:29 PM IST
उन्नाव गैंगरेप मामले में इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार से जवाब-तलब किया है। कोर्ट ने सरकार से पूछा है कि अभी तक आरोपी बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर की गिरफ्तारी क्यों नहीं हुई। 

मीडिया के सामने आई पीड़िता
गुरुवार को पीड़िता एक बार फिर मीडिया के सामने आई है। पीड़ित लड़की का कहना है कि अभी तक विधायक को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है। मेरे पिता की हत्या के बाद भी अब तक इतने सारे सवाल उठाए जा रहे हैं कि मुझे न्याय कैसे मिलेगा? सीबीआई जांच ठीक है, लेकिन पहले विधायक को गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए क्योंकि वह जांच को प्रभावित करेगा, अब मैं अपने चाचा (पिता के भाई) की जिंदगी के लिए बहुत परेशान हूं। 

उन्नाव से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर गुरुवार को मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया। मामले की जांच सीबीआई को सौंपी जा रही है। उन्नाव के माखी थाने में पास्को एक्ट में आईपीसी की धाराएं 363, 366, 376, 506 विधायक पर लगी हैं।

एडीजी लखनऊ राजीव कृष्णा ने इसकी रिपोर्ट दी है। वहीं SIT रिपोर्ट सरकार को भेजी जा रही है। जेल में मृतक की अवधि और जेल प्रशासन की भूमिका पर अलग-अलग रिपोर्ट, रिपोर्ट और सिफारिशों पर विचार के बाद फैसला, पीड़ित की मौत संबंधित घटना की जांच सीबीआई को सौंप दी जाएगी। उचित धाराओं में केस दर्ज कराया गया है। मामले में 2 डॉक्टरों को निलंबित किया गया, डॉ. डी.के. द्विवेदी को निलंबित किया गया है।

डॉ. प्रशांत उपाध्याय ईएमएस को निलंबित किया गया। इन साथ ही 3 डॉक्टरों पर अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई की गई। सीओ सफीपुर को निलंबित किया गया, पीड़ित परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाएगी।

भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर लगे गैंगरेप के सनसनीखेज आरोप से सियासत उफान पर है। सपा, कांग्रेस व बसपा ने प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर भाजपा को कठघरे में खड़ा किया है। राजनीतिक दल सीएम से नैतिकता के आधार पर इस्तीफा मांग रहे हैं।

सपा महिला सभा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की अगुवाई में 20 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल बुधवार को उन्नाव जिले के माखी गांव पहुंचा। यहां विधायक के समर्थकों ने पुलिस के सामने ही प्रतिनिधि मंडल से अभद्रता की। दहशत में आईं प्रतिनिधि मंडल की सदस्य गांव से लौट गईं और होटल जाकर पीड़िता व उसके परिजनों से बातचीत की।

सपा महिला की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि अभी भी यहां की पुलिस विधायक समर्थकों के साथ नजर आ रही है।  बुधवार दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के निर्देश पर सपा महिला सभा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गीता सिंह की अगुवाई में 20 सदस्यीय दल माखी पहुंचा।

यहां महिला सदस्यों ने पीड़िता व उसके परिजनों से मुलाकात की कोशिश की। इसी वक्त एसआईटी भी पहुंच चुकी थी। इस दौरान विधायक समर्थक ने आक्रोश जताया। प्रतिनिधि मंडल के खिलाफ अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करते हुए उनका रास्ता रोक लिया। मामला बिगड़ता देख प्रतिनिधि मंडल लौट गया।
 

