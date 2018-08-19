शहर चुनें

अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर केरल में प्राकृतिक आपदा से जूझ रहे पीड़ितों के लिए कही ये बात

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 10:48 AM IST
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार को अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर केरल में बारिश व बाढ़ से जूझ रहे लोगों की मदद के लिए ट्वीट किया। साथ ही उन्होंने केरल में जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए व्यक्तिगत दान की भी बात कही। 
अखिलेश ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि- मेरा दिल केरल के लोगों के पास चला जाता है। मेरी पत्नी और मैंने केरल में जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने के लिए व्यक्तिगत दान करने का फैसला किया है। यदि आप भी उनकी मदद कर सकते हैं, तो अपना योगदान अवश्य दें। उन लोगों को याद रखें जो खो गए थे और केरलवासियों के लिए प्रार्थना करें जो लड़ना जारी रखें हैं। 


 

