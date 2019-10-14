शहर चुनें

A vehicle in the convoy of state minister Nand Kumar Gupta Nandi met with an accident near Auria 

नंदी के काफिले का वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, घायल सुरक्षाकर्मी अस्पताल में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 04:07 AM IST
दुर्घटना
दुर्घटना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरेया के पास राज्य मंत्री नंद कुमार नंदी के काफिले का एक वाहन दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गया। समाचार एजेंसी इस हादसे में कई सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल हो गए। दुर्गहटना में घायल पुलिस वालों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में दाखिल करा दिया गया है। 
minister of state nand kumar nandi road accident kanpur news
बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा
Kanpur

30 वर्ष नौकरी कर चुके अधिकारी हो सकते हैं बाहर, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में अब हर महीने होगी स्क्रीनिंग

बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में 30 वर्ष नौकरी पूरी कर चुके अधिकारियों के लिए तनाव देने वाली खबर है। बैंक में 55 वर्ष की उम्र तक 30 वर्ष की नौकरी पूरी कर चुके अफसरों की छटनी हो सकती है।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Etawah

जमीन हड़पने के लिए पति को दी दर्दनाक मौत, पत्नी और उसके तीन साथियों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव-केशव प्रसाद
Kannauj

पुष्पेंद्र कांड पर केशव मौर्य बोले, सपा सत्ता में हो या सत्ता से बाहर हमेशा अपराधियाें की पैरवी की

13 अक्टूबर 2019

आईआईटी कानपुर
Kanpur

इसरो जाने की पहली परीक्षा आज, आईआईटी कानपुर में 1600 प्रतिभागी होंगे शामिल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

तीन तलाक
Kannauj

कन्नौज: दहेज का मुकदमा वापस न लेने पर मायके पहुंच पति ने पत्नी को दिया तीन तलाक

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह
Kanpur

उपचुनाव में यूपी की इस सीट पर पार्टी को मिलेगी बड़ी जीत, रामपुर सीट भी जीतेगी भाजपा: स्वतंत्र देव

13 अक्टूबर 2019

निधि की फाइल फोटो
Jalaun

जालौन: कपड़े प्रेस करते वक्त करंट की चपेट में आकर इंटर की छात्रा की मौत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अकबरपुर में महर्षि बाल्मीकि की शोभा यात्रा निकालते लोग।
Kanpur

बाल्मीकि जयंती पर कस्बों में निकली गई शोभा यात्राएं

14 अक्टूबर 2019

मौरंग लदे ट्रक
Kanpur

उन्नाव: सीज मौरंग भरे ट्रक को लखनऊ में खाली कराने पर चौकी प्रभारी लाइन हाजिर, विभागीय जांच के आदेश

13 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kannauj

प्रसव के दौरान इंजीनियर की पत्नी और नवजात की मौत, परिजनों ने चिकित्सकों पर लगाया लापरवाही का आरोप

13 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार के सहरसा में आरजेडी की रैली में हाथापाई, मंच से सब देखते रहे तेजस्वी यादव

बिहार के सहरसा में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल की रैली में हंगामा और जमकर हाथापाई हुई। जिसके बाद पुलिस को हालात काबू में करने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। वहीं तेजस्वी यादव मंच से ये सब देखते रहे।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:18

महाबलीपुरम में समुद्र किनारे व्यायाम करते दिखे पीएम मोदी, देखें वीडियो

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

इंस्टाग्राम पर हुए मोदी के दुनिया में सभी नेताओं से ज्यादा फोलोअर्स, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और ओबामा भी पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा 4:49

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो को पेन बेचते राजकुमार राव से वॉर के कलेक्शन तक

13 अक्टूबर 2019

थाने में सिगरेट पीते गो तस्कर 1:05

मथुरा: थाने में गो तस्करों ने उड़ाया कानून का ‘धुआं’, वीडियो वायरल होने पर महकमें में खलबली

13 अक्टूबर 2019

crime
Kanpur

जुआरियों को पकड़ने गई पुलिस से झड़प

14 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Fatehpur

फतेहपुर: परिजनों से विवाद के बाद बहू ने लगाई आग, बचाने में सास झुलसी एक की मौत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मेडिकल स्टोर में लगी भीषण आग
Kanpur

कानपुर: हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल स्टोर में लगी भीषण आग, लाखों की दवाइयां जलकर खाक

13 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Etawah

यूपी: भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता को फोन पर मिली जान से मार देने की धमकी, पुलिस प्रशासन में मचा हड़कंप

13 अक्टूबर 2019

चित्रकूट में सड़क हादसा
Chitrakoot

यूपी में भीषण सड़क हादसा, ट्रैक्टर पलटने से 13 घायल, दो की हालत नाजुक

13 अक्टूबर 2019

problem
Kanpur

अन्ना पशुओं ने 11 बीघा फसल बर्बाद की

14 अक्टूबर 2019

