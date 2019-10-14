नंदी के काफिले का वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, घायल सुरक्षाकर्मी अस्पताल में

A vehicle in the convoy of state minister Nand Kumar Gupta Nandi met with an accident near Auria today. Few police personnel who were injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2RZQYYfKv2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2019
बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में 30 वर्ष नौकरी पूरी कर चुके अधिकारियों के लिए तनाव देने वाली खबर है। बैंक में 55 वर्ष की उम्र तक 30 वर्ष की नौकरी पूरी कर चुके अफसरों की छटनी हो सकती है।
13 अक्टूबर 2019