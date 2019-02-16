शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   गोमती एक्सप्रेस समेत आठ ट्रेनें निरस्त

गोमती एक्सप्रेस समेत आठ ट्रेनें निरस्त

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 12:46 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव। रेलवे प्रशासन ने 15 फरवरी तक कई पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का संचालन निरस्त किया था। इनमें से कई ट्रेनों का निरस्तीकरण बढ़ा दिया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शुक्रवार को गोमती एक्सप्रेस, लखनऊ इंटरसिटी, फैजाबाद इंटरसिटी, बाराबंकी पैसेंजर, 64205, 64210, 64212 व 64213 31 मार्च तक निरस्त कर दी गई हैं। स्टेशन अधीक्षक विश्राम ने ट्रेनों के निरस्त होने की जानकारी दी।

Recommended

Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: terrorists target the convoy of CRPF, PM Modi called meeting
India News

Pulwama Updates: मोदी-राहुल सहित तमाम नेताओं और सेना प्रमुखों ने दी शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि

16 फरवरी 2019

झांसी में पाकिस्तान को मोदी की ललकार
India News

झांसी से पीएम मोदी की ललकार, सेना को पूरी छूट, तय करें समय और स्थान

15 फरवरी 2019

शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि
Jammu

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: जारी हुए 37 शहीद जवानों के नाम, भीषण धमाके में कई शव क्षत विक्षत

15 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी के वेडिंग कार्ड को देख फटी रह गईं मेहमानों की आंखें, इस खास थीम पर बनाया गया है कार्ड

15 फरवरी 2019

आकाश अंबानी
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी के वेडिंग कार्ड को देख फटी रह गईं मेहमानों की आंखें, इस खास थीम पर बनाया गया है कार्ड

15 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi silence says Everything without saying anything on martyrdom at pulwama
Bareilly

सब कुछ बयां कर गई शहादत के हिसाब पर मोदी की ‘खामोशी’

15 फरवरी 2019

jammu srinagar highway attack
Jammu

पुलवामा हमला: न ही तारें बिछाईं, न ही रिमोट से किया हमला, सीधा कार टकरा दी

15 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो
Kanpur

यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 9 लोगों की मौत, मचा हड़कंप

हरदोई के अरवल थाना क्षेत्र में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जिस समय बिजली गिरी कुछ लोग अंतिम संस्कार के लिए शव यात्रा शुक्रवार को कुसुमखोर घाट की ओर जा रहे थे।

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमो
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: फिदायीन हमले में शहीद हुए प्रदीप के घर पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव

15 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: अखिलेश यादव ने फिदायीन हमले के बाद भाजपा सरकार को दी ये नसीहत

15 फरवरी 2019

कैबिनेट मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी शहीद के गांव रैगवां आएंगी
Kanpur

कैबिनेट मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी शहीद के गांव रैगवां आएंगी

16 फरवरी 2019

आतंकवाद के खिलाफ गुस्सा, पाकिस्तान के जलाए गए पुतले
Kanpur

आतंकवाद के खिलाफ गुस्सा, पाकिस्तान के जलाए गए पुतले

16 फरवरी 2019

बेकाबू कार पानी भरे खड्ड में गिरी, पांच जख्मी
Kanpur

बेकाबू कार पानी भरे खड्ड में गिरी, पांच जख्मी

16 फरवरी 2019

शहीद के परिजनों को सांत्वना देते कैबिनेट मंत्री सतीश महाना  
Kanpur

कैबिनेट मंत्री ने बंधाया शहीद के परिजनों को ढांढस, मदद का दिया आश्वासन

15 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शातिर ने बुना इनाम का जाल, 12.60 लाख रुपये का लालच देकर बनाया शिकार

15 फरवरी 2019

कानपुर देहात का लाल शहीद
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमलाः कानपुर देहात का लाल श्याम बाबू शहीद, शोक में डूबा जिला

15 फरवरी 2019

आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 2 लोगों की मौत, बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 2 की मौत 10 झुलसे, मचा कोहराम

15 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जहरीली शराब से हुई मौतों के बाद कानपुर में अवैध शराब पर शिकंजा, पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई

उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में जहरीली शराब पीने से से अब तक 100 से ज्यादा मौते हो चुकी है जिसको देख कर अब कानपुर प्रशासन भी हरकत में आ गया है और जिले में उन जगहों पर छापा मारा है जहाँ अवैध तरीके से शराब बनाई जा रही थी।

12 फरवरी 2019

मिड डे मील 1:41

स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ कुत्तों ने भी खाया मिड डे मील, अब सता रहा है डर!

11 फरवरी 2019

ऑनलाइन खाना 2:41

ऑनलाइन खाना मंगाने वाले लोग रहें सावधान,आपके साथ भी हो सकता है धोखा

9 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम न्यूज 1:15

प्रोफेसर पर छात्रा ने लगाया रेप का आरोप, अश्लील वीडियो बना करता था ब्लैकमेल

9 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड 3:04

शादी के कार्ड पर छापी अखिलेश यादव को वोट देने की अपील

8 फरवरी 2019

Related

डेमो
Kanpur

झांसी से कानपुर के बीच कर रहे हैं ट्रेन से सफर तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ें

15 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

सपा नेता पर लगा दुष्कर्म का आरोप, मदद के लिए पीड़िता ने खटखटाया भाजपा नेता का दरवाजा

15 फरवरी 2019

शहीद के सम्मान में व्यापारी आज बंद रखेंगे बाजार
Kanpur

शहीद के सम्मान में व्यापारी आज बंद रखेंगे बाजार

16 फरवरी 2019

डॉ. महेन्द्र सिंह ने राहुल और प्रियंका पर कसे तंज
Kanpur

राहुल फ्लॉप, प्रियंका को वाड्रा ने पहले ही फेल कर दिया- डॉ. महेन्द्र सिंह

15 फरवरी 2019

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष आज करेंगे औरास सीएचसी का शुभारंभ
Kanpur

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष आज करेंगे औरास सीएचसी का शुभारंभ

16 फरवरी 2019

हाईवे पर वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत
Kanpur

हाईवे पर वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत

16 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.