Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   20 children worse condition due to Food poisoning in fatehpur

फतेहपुर: भंडारे का प्रसाद खाते ही बिगड़ी 20 बच्चों की हालत, अस्पताल में भर्ती

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 02:08 PM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे
अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के फतेहपुर में गुरुवार को भंडारा खाते ही फूड प्वाइजनिंग से 20 बच्चे उल्टी दस्त का शिकार हो गए। सभी को प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए निजी अस्पताल औंग ले जाया गया है। 
यह घटना मलवां विकासखंड के बड़ाहार गांव की है। निजी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर अनुराग सचान ने बताया कि गांव में शंकर पासवान के यहां मंगलवार को भंडारा था जिसमें सभी लोगों ने भोजन किया है।

सभी को फूड प्वाइजनिंग है। गांव में गंदगी का अंबार है। सीएमओ डॉक्टर उमाकांत पंडित का कहना है कि गांव में स्वास्थ्य टीम भेजी जा रही है।
