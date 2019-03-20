शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   ईंट भट्ठा स्वामी 31 तक जमा कर दें शुल्क

ईंट भट्ठा स्वामी 31 तक जमा कर दें शुल्क

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 09:02 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। अपर जिलाधिकारी ज्ञान प्रकाश श्रीवास्तव ने जिले में संचालित सभी ईंट भट्ठा स्वामियों/संचालकों को सूचित करते हुए कहा कि ईंट भट्टा संचालन के पूर्व निर्धारित विनियमन शुल्क 31 मार्च तक जमा करा दें। अन्यथा की स्थिति में नियमानुसार ब्याज देना होगा। इसके अलावा जिन ईंट भट्ठा स्वामियों/संचालकों ने पूर्व वर्षों की रायल्टी जमा नहीं की है। वह भी बकाया धनराशि जमा करना सुनिश्चित करें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

बेटे अर्जुन को लेकर भावुक हुए सचिन, बोले- उसे रोज सुबह उठकर सपनों का पीछा करना होगा

20 मार्च 2019

सचिन तेंदुलकर-अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
सचिन और अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
सचिन तेंदुलकर-अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

बेटे अर्जुन को लेकर भावुक हुए सचिन, बोले- उसे रोज सुबह उठकर सपनों का पीछा करना होगा

20 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL: 12 साल में ये खिलाड़ी हुए सबसे ज्यादा मालामाल, जानिए धोनी से लेकर कोहली की कमाई

20 मार्च 2019

rohit sharma ms dhoni and gautam gambhir
shikhar dhawan
रॉबिन उथप्पा
शेन वॉटसन
Cricket News

IPL: 12 साल में ये खिलाड़ी हुए सबसे ज्यादा मालामाल, जानिए धोनी से लेकर कोहली की कमाई

20 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

ये हैं IPL इतिहास के 5 सिक्सर किंग, ताकत ऐसी कि गेंद सीधा स्टेडियम पार

20 मार्च 2019

ipl 2019
विराट कोहली और हरभजन सिंह
रोहित शर्मा
सुरेश रैना
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL इतिहास के 5 सिक्सर किंग, ताकत ऐसी कि गेंद सीधा स्टेडियम पार

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Bollywood

Video: 'जब से चढ़ल बा फगुनवा' से लेकर 'छपरा में होली मनाएंगे ठीक है' जैसे गानों से रंगीन होगी होली की महफिल

20 मार्च 2019

holi 2019
Bollywood

Video: 'जब से चढ़ल बा फगुनवा' से लेकर 'छपरा में होली मनाएंगे ठीक है' जैसे गानों से रंगीन होगी होली की महफिल

20 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

1000 फिल्मों में 2500 गाने गा चुकीं अल्का याग्निक को भूला बॉलीवुड, 4 साल पहले गाया था ये सुपरहिट गाना

20 मार्च 2019

alka yagnik
alka yagnik
alka yagnik
alka yagnik
Bollywood

1000 फिल्मों में 2500 गाने गा चुकीं अल्का याग्निक को भूला बॉलीवुड, 4 साल पहले गाया था ये सुपरहिट गाना

20 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

आखिर कितना कमाती हैं चीयरलीडर्स, मैच फीस के अलावा ऐसे होती है अतिरिक्त कमाई

20 मार्च 2019

cheerleaders
CHEERLEADER
CHEERLEADER
आईपीएल चीयरलीडर्स
Cricket News

आखिर कितना कमाती हैं चीयरलीडर्स, मैच फीस के अलावा ऐसे होती है अतिरिक्त कमाई

20 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

20 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

20 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

छापा मारती पुलिस
Kanpur

जहरीली शराब कांड: मिस्टर इंडिया और पीकेआई नाम से बना रहे थे अवैध शराब, देख के उड़े पुलिस के होश

जहरीली शराब कांड के बाद से सक्रिय पुलिस ने बुधवार को भी छापामारी की। कई जगह दबिश देकर पुलिस ने 690 लीटर कच्ची शराब, 80 लीटर केमिकल, 92 क्वाटर देसी शराब के साथ 30 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। 

20 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
नहर में गिरी कार व मृतक दंपति की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

उन्नाव में भीषण सड़क हादसा: होली मनाने घर जा रहे दंपति की कार नहर में गिरी, दोनों की मौत

20 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: पीएम मोदी के 'चौकीदार' लिखने के बाद युवाओं के सिर पर चढ़ा जुनून, कर रहे ये अनोखा काम

19 मार्च 2019

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज बेटी के साथ
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद प्रदीप यादव की पत्नी को पुलिस ने दिया एक दिन का वेतन तो छलक पड़े आंसू

19 मार्च 2019

बहन की शिकायत पर पुलिस नेे पकड़ा
Kanpur

बहन की शिकायत पर पुलिस नेे पकड़ा

20 मार्च 2019

train 18
Kanpur

ट्रेन-18 में ब्रिटिश नागरिक को पड़ा अस्थमा अटैक, बोला...जान बचाने के लिए शुक्रिया

17 मार्च 2019

महिला को मारपीट कर घायल किया
Kanpur

महिला को मारपीट कर घायल किया

20 मार्च 2019

चटकी रेल पटरी
Kanpur

चटकी पटरी से धड़धड़ाते गुजरी संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस, टला बड़ा हादसा

20 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

हरदोई: चटके हुए रेलवे ट्रैक से गुजर गईं 7 ट्रेनें, जानकारी पर रेलवे अधिकारियाें में मच गया हड़कंप

19 मार्च 2019

ट्रक एक्सीडेंट
Kanpur

एक के बाद एक तीन घरों को ताेड़ता हुआ घुसा तेज रफ्तार ट्रक, घर में साे रहे लाेगों में मच गया हड़कंप

19 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

बाजारों में होली की रौनक, कानपुर में इन पिचकारियों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग

होली का त्योहार नजदीक है। इस त्योहार को देखते हुए देशभर के बाजार सजे हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। बाजारों में किचन से लेकर होली खेलने तक का सामान उपलब्ध है। आइए आपको दिखाते हैं कानपुर के बाजार में इस बार होली को लेकर क्या है खास।

18 मार्च 2019

नर्स 3:12

कानपुर: नर्स ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों पर लगाया रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप, किया हंगामा

16 मार्च 2019

कानपुर 1:35

कानपुर से श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल को मिला टिकट, कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

16 मार्च 2019

वीडियो 1:17

कानपुर में थाने के पास बीच सड़क पर छात्रों ने की युवक की पिटाई, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

15 मार्च 2019

कानपुर 2:28

कानपुर में जहरीली शराब के पीने से हुई मौत, पुलिस विभाग पर उठे सवाल

12 मार्च 2019

Related

शहीद शशिकांत तिवारी
Kanpur

दंतेवाड़ा नक्सली हमले में शहीद हुआ उन्नाव का लाल, घर पहुंची खबर तो मच गया कोहराम

18 मार्च 2019

महिला से दुष्कर्म
Kanpur

पति ने बताया कई महीने से परेशान थी पत्नी, हकीम के पास गई तो इलाज के बहाने किया गंदा काम

18 मार्च 2019

रबड़ फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग
Kanpur

कानपुर: जाजमऊ की रबड़ फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, काबू पाने में जुटीं दमकल की गाड़ियां

19 मार्च 2019

10 कुंटल नकली खोया पकड़ा
Kanpur

10 कुंटल नकली खोया पकड़ा

20 मार्च 2019

यमुना नदी में गिरा ट्रक, चालक व क्लीनर की मौत
Kanpur

यूपी: बांदा में भीषण सड़क हादसा, बेंदा घाट पर यमुना नदी का पुल तोड़कर नदी में गिरा ट्रक

18 मार्च 2019

दुष्यंत
Kanpur

यूपीटीटीआई के दुष्यंत गेट 2019 के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर

16 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.