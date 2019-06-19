शहर चुनें

बारिश में दो मकानों की दीवार गिरी

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 11:56 PM IST
इटावा। भरथना के ग्राम ढकपुरा में बारिश के चलते दो कच्चे मकानों की दीवार गिर गईं। ग्राम निवासी प्रवेश शाक्य पुत्र सुरेश शाक्य और सुधाकर पुत्र किशनलाल मकान कच्चे हैं। बारिश के चलते बुधवार सुबह दोनों के मकान की दीवार गिर गई। ब्यूरो
