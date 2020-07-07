शहर चुनें
10 Constables transferred to Chaubepur police station Kanpu encounter update

कानपुर: 10 कांस्टेबलों का चौबेपुर पुलिस स्टेशन में तबादला, जांच के दायरे में हैं सभी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 08:55 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर में कुख्यात विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर के दौरान आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की शहादत के बाद मंगलवार को 10 कांस्टेबलों का तबादला चौबेपुर पुलिस स्टेशन में कर दिया गया है। आईजीपी कानपुर से मुताबिक सभी 10 कांस्टेबल कानपुर एनकाउंटर के मामले में जांच के दायरे में हैं। 
kanpur encounter

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

