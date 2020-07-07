कानपुर: 10 कांस्टेबलों का चौबेपुर पुलिस स्टेशन में तबादला, जांच के दायरे में हैं सभी

10 Constables transferred to Chaubepur police station. As per IGP Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, all personnel of the police station are under scope of investigation in connection with #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/LSyIJWdQ35— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2020
