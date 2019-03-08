शहर चुनें

Kannauj

स्कूली बच्चों ने निकाली जागरूकता रैली

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 11:31 PM IST
कन्नौज। शुक्रवार को शहर के लाला श्याम लाल इंटर कालेज के छात्रों ने पल्स पोलियो अभियान को लेकर जागरुकता रैली निकाली।

तिर्वा विधायक कैलाश राजपूत ने सीएमओ कृष्ण स्वरूप के साथ हरी झंडी दिखाकर रैली को विनोद दीक्षित चिकित्सालय से रवाना किया। विधायक ने कहा कि पांच वर्ष तक के बच्चों को खुराक जरूर पिलाएं। लाला श्याम लाल इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य आशीष कुमार शुक्ला ने कहा कि पोलियो जैसी बीमारी को जड़ से खत्म करने की जिम्मेदारी समाज की है। सरकारी अभियान की सफलता समाज के सहयोग पर ही निर्भर है। रैली में विभिन्न विद्यालयों के बच्चें हाथों में होर्डिंग व बैनर लेकर चल रहे थे। विनोद दीक्षित चिकित्सालय से शुरू हुई रैली चिरैयागंज, लाखन तिराहा, मिठाई गली, फर्स रोड , सिपाही ठाकुर होते हुए फूलमती मंदिर से विनोद दीक्षित अस्पताल में समाप्त हुई। इस मौके पर विद्यालय के अध्यापक धीरेंद्र कुमार सरोज, डा. आरके साहू,चंद्रवीर सिंह मौजूद रहे।

पोलियो जैसी बीमारी को जड़ से खत्म करने की जिम्मेदारी समाज की है

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

कानपुर में पीएम की रैली से ठीक पहले अखिलेश ने कसा तंज, बोले- वो आखिरी बार पूरा कर रहे हैं ये शौक

समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव भाजपा पर तंज कसने का कोई भी मौका हाथ से जाने नहीं देते। कानपुर में आज पीएम मोदी की रैली से ठीक पहले अखिलेश ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर पीएम मोदी विरोधी ट्वीट किया है। 

8 मार्च 2019

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस से कटकर चार मवेशियों की मौत, हादसा टला
Kannauj

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस से कटकर चार मवेशियों की मौत, हादसा टला

8 मार्च 2019

101 अभ्यर्थियों ने कराई काउंसलिंग
Kannauj

101 अभ्यर्थियों ने कराई काउंसलिंग

8 मार्च 2019

नातिया शायरी पेश करते हुए मौलाना अबुल कैश बनारसी।
Kannauj

इल्म से मिलेगी मुल्क और कौम को ताकत

8 मार्च 2019

पशुओं की जांच कर बांटी गई दवाएं
Kannauj

पशुओं की जांच कर बांटी गई दवाएं

8 मार्च 2019

जूनियर समेत पांच प्राथमिक विद्यालय होंगे अंग्रेजी माध्यम
Kannauj

जूनियर समेत पांच प्राथमिक विद्यालय होंगे अंग्रेजी माध्यम

8 मार्च 2019

मूल्यांकन की जानकारी देते डीआईओएस मदनपाल सिंह।
Kannauj

अधूरी तैयारियों की भेंट चढ़ गया पहले दिन का मूल्यांकन

8 मार्च 2019

लेखपालों को दिया ईवीएम, वीवीपैट का प्रशिक्षण
Kannauj

लेखपालों को दिया ईवीएम, वीवीपैट का प्रशिक्षण

8 मार्च 2019

गुरसहायगंज में जल्द बनना शुरू होगा बस स्टाप
Kannauj

गुरसहायगंज में जल्द बनना शुरू होगा बस स्टाप

8 मार्च 2019

शिविर लगाकर महिलाओं की सुनीं समस्याएं
Kannauj

शिविर लगाकर महिलाओं की सुनीं समस्याएं

8 मार्च 2019

