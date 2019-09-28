शहर चुनें

साबरमती एक्सप्रेस में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर हंगामा

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 08:03 PM IST
झांसी। साबरमती एक्सप्रेस में सवार एक युवती के साथ शुक्रवार की रात एक यात्री ने छेड़खानी कर दी, जिससे हंगामा हो गया। झांसी में आरोपी युवक को उतारकर जीआरपी के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। जीआरपी आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है।
ललितपुर में कार्यरत एक सरकारी कर्मचारी की बेटी वाराणसी के एक कॉलेज में बीए की पढ़ाई कर रही है। वह शुक्रवार की रात 19168 साबरमती एक्सप्रेस से वाराणसी से ललितपुर जा रही थी। उसका टिकट थर्ड एसी में आरएसी में था। इसलिए उसे बी टू कोच में 47 नंबर बर्थ आधी दी गई थी। आधी सीट दूसरे एक यात्री को मिली थी। दूसरा यात्री भी वाराणसी से सवार हुआ था। रात करीब तीन बजे यात्री ने युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर दी। युवती के शोर मचाने पर अन्य मुसाफिर जाग गए और उन्होंने आरोपी यात्री की जमकर खबर ली। बाद में युवती ने कोच टीटीई की मदद से मामले की जानकारी झांसी कंट्रोल को दी। शनिवार की सुबह ट्रेन के झांसी स्टेशन आने पर आरपीएफ और जीआरपी मौके पर पहुंच गई। जीआरपी ने युवती से मामले की लिखित तहरीर लेने के बाद आरोपी औरंगाबाद जिले के दोह के मुहल्ला राजपूताना निवासी लक्ष्मीकांत द्विवेदी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़ा गया युवक वाराणसी से अहमदाबाद जा रहा था।
