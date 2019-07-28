शहर चुनें

टायर मिस्त्री ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 01:30 AM IST
टायर मिस्त्री ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की
झांसी। सीपरी बाजार क्षेत्र के मसीहागंज में रहने वाले एक युवक ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। वह टायर की रबड़िंग करने काम करता था। पुलिस ने पंचनामा भरकर शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया।
सीपरी बाजार के मसीहागंज मैला की टौरिया क्षेत्र निवासी शकील (29) गोविंद चौराहे पर स्थित एक दुकान में टायर की रबड़िंग करने का काम करता था। उसके तीन बच्चे हैं। शुक्रवार को बच्चे स्कूल व पत्नी अपना घरेलू काम कर रही थी। इसी बीच शकील ने पंखे पर फंदा बनाकर फांसी लगा ली। परिजनों ने जब शकील को फंदे पर लटका देखा तो कोहराम मच गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को नीचे उतरवाया।
