शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   किसानों के लिए आए 33 करोड़ और -City

किसानों के लिए आए 33 करोड़ और -City

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 10:59 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
किसानों के लिए आए 33 करोड़
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
झांसी। सितंबर में हुई मूसलाधार बारिश से जिले में खरीफ की फसल को भारी नुकसान हुआ था। बीमा कंपनी की ओर से किसानों को 102 करोड़ की क्षति पूर्ति राशि पहले उपलब्ध कराई जा चुकी है। अब 33 करोड़ रुपये की रकम और आ गई है।
सितंबर के पहले सप्ताह में अचानक हुई मूसलाधार बारिश से जिले में उड़द और मूंगफली की फसल को भारी नुकसान हुआ था। कई इलाकों में फसल पूरी तरह से चौपट हो गई थी। राजस्व विभाग और फसल बीमा कंपनी न्यू इंडिया इंश्योरेंस की ओर से क्षति का आकलन किया गया था। इसके बाद बीमा कंपनी की ओर से किश्तों में किसानों के लिए 103 करोड़ रुपये की राशि उपलब्ध कराई गई। अब 33 करोड़ और भेजे हैं।
अपर जिलाधिकारी (वित्त एवं राजस्व) नगेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि बीमा कंपनी की ओर से मिली ये धनराशि सीधे किसानों के खाते में भेजी जाएगी। एक सप्ताह में यह रकम किसानों को उपलब्ध कराने की तैयारी है।

Recommended

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 6 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क, चौथी का तो हो चुका है तलाक

5 मार्च 2019

Sridevi, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit
sridevi
Hema malini in Kumbh
madhuri dixit
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 6 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क, चौथी का तो हो चुका है तलाक

5 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

अनुष्का-विराट ने शादी करने के लिए बोला था बहुत बड़ा झूठ, 1 साल बाद ऐसे सामने आया सच

5 मार्च 2019

anushka virat
अनुष्का
anushka sharma
Virat and Anushka
Bollywood

अनुष्का-विराट ने शादी करने के लिए बोला था बहुत बड़ा झूठ, 1 साल बाद ऐसे सामने आया सच

5 मार्च 2019

When, Where and how to watch live streaming of second Odi between India vs Australia
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच दूसरा वन-डे आज, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

5 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

एबी डीविलियर्स नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान, पीएसएल टूर्नामेंट को लगा जोरदार झटका

5 मार्च 2019

एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डिविलियर्स
Cricket News

एबी डीविलियर्स नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान, पीएसएल टूर्नामेंट को लगा जोरदार झटका

5 मार्च 2019

देहरादून में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Dehradun

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने पैर छूकर किया वीर नारियों का सम्मान, जीत लिया सबका दिल

5 मार्च 2019

aastha munjal
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर आस्था के केबिन में बेड पर इस हाल में मिला शव, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए अहम सुराग

5 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

online gaming
Business Diary

2023 तक देश का ऑनलाइन गेमिंग बाजार 11,900 करोड़ का होगा

5 मार्च 2019

The loss of 30 billion dollars every year due to the burning of Parali
India News

पराली जलाने से देश को हो रहा हर साल 30 अरब डॉलर का नुकसान

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
united nation
World

फ्रांस ने यूएनएससी में स्थायी सदस्यता के लिए फिर किया भारत का समर्थन 

5 मार्च 2019

Foreign investors' first choice Delhi-NCR with 25 per cent FDI  
Business

25 फीसदी एफडीआई के साथ विदेशी निवेशकों की पहली पसंद दिल्ली-एनसीआर 

5 मार्च 2019

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

Saas Bahu Temple Udaipur
Bizarre News

यहां है 1100 साल पुराना सास-बहू का मंदिर, कभी मुगलों ने करा दिया था बंद

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

uma bharti
Jhansi

उमा भारती के बाद भाजपा का प्रत्याशी कौन?

झांसी - ललितपुर संसदीय क्षेत्र से सांसद और केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती चुनाव न लड़ने का एलान कर चुकी हैं। उमा के बाद इस सीट पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी किसे प्रत्याशी बनाएगी? यह प्रश्न बना हुआ है।

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस पर पथराव, तुलसी में नहीं घुस सकीं सवारियां
Jhansi

बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस पर पथराव, तुलसी में नहीं घुस सकीं सवारियां

5 मार्च 2019

नितिन गडकरी
Jhansi

गडकरी ने बेतवा नदी को जलमार्ग घोषित किया, दिया डीपीआर बनाने का आदेश

3 मार्च 2019

ट्रेन
Jhansi

सौर ऊर्जा से चलेगी भारतीय ट्रेनें, 2030 तक ग्रीन रेलवे बनाने का लक्ष्य तय

1 मार्च 2019

नितिन गडकरी
Jhansi

बुंदेलखंड की तस्वीर बदल देगा केन-बेतवा गठजोड़: गडकरी

3 मार्च 2019

घर में विस्फोट
Jhansi

झांसी: घर में जोरदार विस्फोट, महिला की मौत

3 मार्च 2019

इस सप्ताह साफ रहेगा मौसम का मिजाज
Jhansi

इस सप्ताह साफ रहेगा मौसम का मिजाज

5 मार्च 2019

अपहरण की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस-Lalitpur
Jhansi

अपहरण की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस-Lalitpur

5 मार्च 2019

खूनी होता जा रहा ग्वालियर रोड-City
Jhansi

खूनी होता जा रहा ग्वालियर रोड-City

5 मार्च 2019

nitin gadkari
Jhansi

गडकरी ने दबाया बुंदेलखंड के विकास का ‘बटन’

4 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

सीतापुर की आधी आबादी ने दी मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ सीतापुर में पहुंचा। जहां पर आधी आबादी ने दी मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया

5 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 2:01

सीतापुर के फर्स्ट वोटरों ने कहा कि इस मुद्दे पर करेगे वोट

5 मार्च 2019

आगरा 1:42

चूहों के आतंक से परेशान आगरा रेलवे प्रशासन ने उठाए ये कड़े कदम

5 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:08

सीतापुर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर ये था लोगों का जवाब

5 मार्च 2019

प्रयागराज 2:02

प्रयागराज में एसपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने रोकी ट्रेन, भारत बंद को लेकर भारी हंगामा

5 मार्च 2019

Related

कुंभ जाने को रही भीड़, तुलसी एक्सप्रेस में हंगामा
Jhansi

कुंभ जाने को रही भीड़, तुलसी एक्सप्रेस में हंगामा

4 मार्च 2019

पानी की ‘लड़ाई’ में पिस रही 40 हजार आबादी
Jhansi

पानी की ‘लड़ाई’ में पिस रही 40 हजार आबादी

5 मार्च 2019

nitin gadkari
Jhansi

बुंदेलखंड की तस्वीर बदल देगा केन - बेतवा गठजोड़: गडकरी

4 मार्च 2019

shiv barat jhansi
Jhansi

शिव जी ब्याहने चले पालकी सजाई के, भभूति लगाई के....

5 मार्च 2019

अब बालू और गिट्टी हर कोई नहीं बेच सकेगा
Jhansi

अब बालू और गिट्टी हर कोई नहीं बेच सकेगा

4 मार्च 2019

ये मेरी आखिरी सभा है, आपको बहुत - बहुत प्रणाम
Jhansi

ये मेरी आखिरी सभा है, आपको बहुत - बहुत प्रणाम

4 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.