Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   कुलपति से की जेई की शिकायत

कुलपति से की जेई की शिकायत

Jhansi Bureau Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 12:34 AM IST
कुलपति से की शिकायत
झांसी। थाना नवाबाद स्थित खुशीपुरा निवासी गीता देवी ने बुंदेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति को शिकायती पत्र देकर बताया के उनके पति माता प्रसाद को एक कर्मचारी परेशान कर रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके पति 18 सालों से नियमित प्लंबर के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। विश्वविद्यालय में एक कर्मचारी द्वारा पति को प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। जबरन छुट्टी वाले दिन बुलाकर कार्य कराया जाता है। उनको निलंबन की धमकी भी दी जाती है। पिछले सात जून को जबरन उनसे बिजली का कार्य कराया, जिससे करंट लगने से वह झुलस गए। उनको उपचार के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया। उन्होंने कर्मचारी के खिलाफ कार्रर्वाई करने की मांग की है।

