गेहूं खरीद के लिए कंट्रोल रूम स् थापित

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 12:56 AM IST
गेहूं खरीद के लिए कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित
झांसी। एक अप्रैल से गेहूं खरीद शुरू होने जा रही है। इसके लिए संभागीय खाद्य नियंत्रक कार्यालय में कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित कर दिया गया है, जो सुबह नौ से शाम सात बजे तक खुला रहेगा। संभागीय खाद्य नियंत्रक नरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि कंट्रोल रूम में कर्मचारियों की तैनाती कर दी गई है। किसान खरीद से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार की शिकायत टेलीफोन नंबर 0510-2452254 पर दर्ज करा सकेंगे। शिकायतों का प्रतिदिन निस्तारण होगा।

jhansi railway station
Jhansi

दिल्ली और गोरखपुर के लिए आज नहीं ट्रेनों में जगह

होली मनाने के बाद शनिवार से दूसरे शहरों में काम करने वाले लोगों का ट्रेनों से लौटना शुरू हो गया। रविवार को सबसे अधिक दिल्ली और गोरखपुर की तरफ यात्री सफर करेंगे। इससे झांसी से गुजरने वाली किसी भी ट्रेन में जगह नहीं है।

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
water problems
Jhansi

दरीगरान में जलसंकट, लोग परेशान

24 मार्च 2019

चाचा ने भतीजी के साथ किया दुरूकर्म , एफआईआर
Jhansi

चाचा ने भतीजी के साथ किया दुरूकर्म , एफआईआर

23 मार्च 2019

नई ट्रेन का संचालन शुरू
Jhansi

नई ट्रेन का संचालन शुरू

23 मार्च 2019

प्रशासन
Jhansi

बदरंग हुई होली, पिता-पुत्र डूबे

23 मार्च 2019

अवैध निर्माणों पर होगी कार्यवाही
Jhansi

अवैध निर्माणों पर होगी कार्यवाही

23 मार्च 2019

टेस्ट में फेल हुए तो जाएगी थानेदारी
Jhansi

टेस्ट में फेल हुए तो जाएगी थानेदारी

23 मार्च 2019

डोर-टू-डोर सर्वे के दावों की पोल खोल रहीं आपतियां
Jhansi

डोर-टू-डोर सर्वे के दावों की पोल खोल रहीं आपतियां

23 मार्च 2019

जुआ खेलते पकड़े
Jhansi

जुआ खेलते पकड़े

23 मार्च 2019

आधुनिक जिम्नास्टिक हॉल के लिए करना होगा इंतजार
Jhansi

आधुनिक जिम्नास्टिक हॉल के लिए करना होगा इंतजार

23 मार्च 2019

