50 अंडे खाने की लगी थी शर्त, 42 के बाद पहुंचा अस्पताल, जानें फिर क्या हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 05:43 PM IST
जौनपुर के शाहगंज बीबीगंज बाजार में अर्जुनपुर निवासी सुभाष यादव अपने साथी के साथ अंडे की दुकान पर गए जहां दोनों में शर्त लगी। साथी ने कहा कि 50 अंडा खाकर एक बोतल शराब पीओंगे तो दो हजार ईनाम देगा।
शर्त लगाने के बाद सुभाष ने 42 अंडा खा लिया इसके बाद उसकी तबियत खराब हो गई। परिवार वाले पीजीआई ले गए जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक दो शादी किया था। नौ माह पहले ही उसने दूसरी शादी किया था।  
