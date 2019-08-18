शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   bus conductor hit pregnant women.

निजी बस परिचालक ने गर्भवती महिला को दिया धक्का, हालत बिगड़ी

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 11:54 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सादाबाद (हाथरस)।
विज्ञापन
निजी बस चालक परिचालकों की मनमानी जारी है। प्राइवेट बस स्टेंड पर एक प्राइवेट बस के परिचालक ने एक गर्भवती महिला को धक्का मार दिया, जिससे महिला की हालत खराब हो गई। महिला ने समय से पहले ही बच्चे को जन्म दे दिया। अब दोनों ही अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। इस मामले में परिजनों ने कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है।
गांव गढ़वै अरौठा निवासी राकेश पुत्र मिहीलाल ने कोतवाली में दी तहरीर में आरोप लगाए कि 17 अगस्त को दिन के करीब दो बजे उसका भाई मान सिंह अपनी सात माह की गर्भवती पत्नी विनीता और उसके पुत्र शुभम को लेकर सादाबाद बाजार से प्राइवेट बस स्टेंड पर बस में बैठने के लिए आए। जब यह लोग मथुरा जाने के लिए टिकट लेने लगे तो तभी प्राइवेट बस के परिचालक ने विनीता को धक्का मारकर बस सेे नीचे पटक दिया, जिससे गर्भवती विनीता की हालत बिगड़ गई। मौके पर पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने विनीत को सीएचसी पर भर्ती कराया। घटना के बाद विनीता का बच्चा समय से पहले ही पैदा हो गया, जबकि विनीता का उपचार चल रहा है। बस परिचालक ने मान सिंह से मारपीट और जान से मारने की धमकी दी।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बारिश में बढ़ा यमुना का जलस्तर
Meerut

यूपी: मूसलाधार बारिश से जन-जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त, खतरे के निशान तक पहुंची यमुना, तटवर्ती गांवों में अलर्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस बल
Meerut

सहारनपुर: सीएम योगी ने पत्रकार व उसके भाई की हत्या पर जताया दुख, दी 5-5 लाख की सहायता राशि

18 अगस्त 2019

Rain in Himachal Pradesh breaks year 2011 record 102 mm rain recorded in 24 hours
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में टूटा एक दशक का रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में हुई इतने एमएम बारिश

18 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली
Delhi NCR

अरुण जेटली की हालत नाजुक, मोहन भागवत के बाद केजरीवाल भी एम्स पहुंचे

18 अगस्त 2019

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Chandigarh

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, अगर पाक से बातचीत होगी तो सिर्फ पीओके पर

18 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा
Chandigarh

अनुच्छेद 370 पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा बोले- पार्टी ने खो दिया रास्ता, यह पहले वाली कांग्रेस नहीं रही

18 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
pregnancy pregnant women fell
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mahakal Temple
Madhya Pradesh

भगवान महाकाल मंदिर के विकास और विस्तार के लिए शुरू होगी 300 करोड़ की योजना

18 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी: पुलिसवालों का साप्ताहिक अवकाश बना ड्रामा, शर्तें-बंदिशें ऐसी कि ना जाने कब आ जाए बुलावा

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

जलवायु परिवर्तन: संयुक्त राष्ट्र की बैठक में चिंता साझा करेंगे बेसिक देश 

18 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पत्नी को फर्जी तलाक, फिर प्रेमिका से कर ली शादी, अब पीड़िता ने दर्ज कराया केस

18 अगस्त 2019

शरद पवार
India News

पता नहीं राणे का कांग्रेस में शामिल होने का फैसला गलत था या बड़ी भूल: शरद पवार 

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

शिकायतकर्ता की गैरहाजिरी में खारिज नहीं होगा मुकदमा: हाईकोर्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

दक्षिण अफ्रीका से फोन पर दे दिया तीन तलाक, पीड़िता ने एसपी से लगाई गुहार

18 अगस्त 2019

कोर्ट ने सुनाया आदेश (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chandigarh

युवक हत्या मामला: अदालत ने सुनाई पांच हत्यारों को सात-सात साल की सजा

18 अगस्त 2019

ट्रक और बस में टक्कर, घायल यात्री
Moradabad

भीषण हादसा: गलत दिशा में घुसे ट्रक से हुई भिड़ंत, 24 यात्री घायल

18 अगस्त 2019

सड़क हादसे पर परिवार का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत, परिवारवालों का दुर्घटना मानने से इनकार

17 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

कोतवाली मुरसान क्षेत्र के गांव बिचपुरी में ससुरालवालों पर महिला के साथ मारपीट करने और फिर तेजाब पिलाए जाने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। महिला को मायके के लोग जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। यहां से उसे गंभीर हालत में अलीगढ़ रेफर कर दिया गया।

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
bjp leader arrest who gave threat to suicide.
Hathras

आत्महत्या की धमकी देने वाला भाजपा नेता गिरफ्तार

18 अगस्त 2019

मेला श्री दाऊजी महाराज के स्टेडियम में बारिश के बाद जलभराव।
Hathras

झमाझम बारिश ने कराया ठंडक का अहसास

18 अगस्त 2019

three teachers suspended due to fake certificate.
Hathras

एसआईटी की जांच में फंसे तीन शिक्षकों को बीएसए ने किए बर्खास्त

18 अगस्त 2019

थाने में हंगामा करते लोग
Aligarh

हाथरस: रात भर थाने पर चला हंगामा, 11 आरोपियों की रिहाई के बाद शांत हुआ मामला

18 अगस्त 2019

मेला श्री दाऊजी महाराज की तैयारियों को लेकर कर्मचारियों के साथ बैठक लेते पालिका अध्यक्ष आशीष शर?
Hathras

पहले ऊधारी चुकाओ तब मिलेगा मेले के लिए नया बिजली कनेक्शन

17 अगस्त 2019

VDO suspended for exortion
Hathras

वीडीओ ने की शौचालय के लाभार्थियों से 1.63 लाख की अवैध उगाही, निलंबित

17 अगस्त 2019

कलेक्ट्रेट में उद्यान विभाग की योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते डीएम।
Hathras

पीएम सिंचाई योजना की समीक्षा में असंतुष्ट दिखे डीएम

17 अगस्त 2019

46-लूट व चोरी की घटनाओं को लेकर दो शतिरों का खुलासा करते एएसपी।
Hathras

लूट व चोरियों को अंजाम देने वाले दो शातिर बदमाश दबोचे

17 अगस्त 2019

2- स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर कोतवाली सादाबाद पर देश की स्वतंत्रता के बारे में पुलिस कर्मियों को बताते सी?
Hathras

सादाबाद में सरकारी दफ्तरों पर शान से फहरा तिरंगा

17 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर, नदिया बनीं सैलाब, हर तरफ तबाही का मंजर

बारिश से उत्तराखंड में तबाही का आलम है। बारिश की वजह से सड़कें टूट चुकी हैं। पुल के ऊपर से पानी बह रहा है। कई पहाड़ दरक गए हैं। मकान के अंदर घुसकर पानी ने तबाही मचाई है।

18 अगस्त 2019

अखिलेश यादव 1:01

उत्तम प्रदेश की जगह अब यूपी बना 'हत्या प्रदेश': अखिलेश यादव

18 अगस्त 2019

अनंत सिंह 3:01

बाहुबली अनंत सिंह के जुर्म की दुनिया से सियासत तक की दास्तां

18 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह 2:37

‘वोट बैंक के लिए राजीव गांधी ने पलटा था सुप्रीम कोर्ट के तीन तलाक के फैसल को’

18 अगस्त 2019

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा 3:01

370 हटने का भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने किया समर्थन, कहा- ‘कांग्रेस नहीं रही पहले जैसी’

18 अगस्त 2019

Related

Announcement of convenors of events of Mela Shri Dauji Maharaj
Hathras

मेला श्री दाऊजी महाराज के कार्यक्रमों के संयोजकों की घोषणा

15 अगस्त 2019

नगर नालिका कार्यालय में ध्वजारोहण करते पालिका अध्यक्ष आशीष शर्मा।
Hathras

शान से फहराया गया तिरंगा, कार्यक्रमों की रही धूम

17 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस लाइन में ध्वजारोहण कर सलामी देते एसपी।
Hathras

अच्छे कार्य के लिए सम्मानित किए पुलिस कर्मी

17 अगस्त 2019

Four lover couple have hanged in four months
Hathras

चार माह में चार प्रेमी युगल झूल चुके हैं फांसी पर

15 अगस्त 2019

BA student misbehaved by taking him to Delhi
Hathras

दिल्ली में ले जाकर बीए की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म

15 अगस्त 2019

Found the dead body of the villager
Hathras

गायव हुये ग्रामीण का मिला शव।

15 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited