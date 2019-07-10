शहर चुनें

A buffoon was recovered from the buffalo, which was stolen from Muras, including buffalo.

मुरसान से चोरी हुईं मैक्स सहित भैंस बरामद कर एक बदमाश को दबोचा

Aligarh Bureau Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 11:45 PM IST
मैक्स गाड़ी सहित बदमाश दबोचा, दो भैंस बरामद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। कस्बा मुरसान से चोरी गईं भैंस पुलिस ने बरामद कर ली है। यहां से एक अभियुक्त को मैक्स गाड़ी सहित गिरफ्तार भी किया है। वहीं चार लोग पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग गए।
शातिर बदमाश रूपेश कुमार पुत्र डूगर सिंह निवासी किला मुरसान और संतोष निवासी जटोई की दो भैंस बदमाश मैक्स गाड़ी में लादकर कर ले गए थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने करवन नदी के पास मैक्स संख्या यूपी 81 बीटी 0915 को दो भैंस सहित अभियुक्त हारुन पुत्र बाबू निवासी नदरई थाना कासगंज को गिरफ्तार किया।
यहां से अली पुत्र डिप्टी निवासी सहदा थाना अरनिया, फौजी पुत्र अहमद, टिटू पुत्र शेर खां, हरखुन पुत्र अतरे निवासीगण रुहिंदा थाना अरनिया जिला बुलंदशहर भागने में कामयाब रहे। गिरफ्तार करने वाली टीम में मुरसान एसएचओ शंभूनाथ सिंह, एसआई राजेंद्र सिंह, सिपाही मनोज कुमार, गौरव कुमार, योगेंद्र कुमार शामिल थे।

crime
