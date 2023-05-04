Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras News ›   283 children in Hathras not taken free admission in RTE

RTE: आरटीई के तहत एडमिशन को तरसते हैं अभिभावक, पर हाथरस में 283 बच्चों ने अभी तक नहीं लिया मुफ्त प्रवेश

लकी शर्मा, अमर उजाला, हाथरस Published by: चमन शर्मा Updated Fri, 05 May 2023 02:59 AM IST
सार

आरटीई के तहत निजी विद्यालयों की 25 प्रतिशत सीटों पर आर्थिक रूप से दुर्बल बच्चों को निशुल्क प्रवेश दिया जाता है। यह बच्चे कक्षा आठ तक निशुल्क शिक्षा ग्रहण करते हैं।

283 children in Hathras not taken free admission in RTE
हाथरस बीएसए कार्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

हाथरस में शिक्षा का अधिकार कानून (आरटीई) की पहली सूची में विद्यालय आवंटित होने के बावजूद अभी तक 283 बच्चों ने प्रवेश नहीं लिया है। इसकी मुख्य वजह यह बताई जा रही है कि इन बच्चों को मनमाफिक स्कूल आवंटित नहीं हुआ है। दूसरी सूची भी जारी हो चुकी है और तीसरी लिस्ट भी आने वाली है।



आरटीई के तहत निजी विद्यालयों की 25 प्रतिशत सीटों पर आर्थिक रूप से दुर्बल बच्चों को निशुल्क प्रवेश दिया जाता है। यह बच्चे कक्षा आठ तक निशुल्क शिक्षा ग्रहण करते हैं। आरटीई की पहली सूची में 1112 बच्चों को विद्यालय आवंटित किया गया था। इनमें से 829 बच्चों ने आवंटित किए गए विद्यालयों में प्रवेश ले लिया। 


283 बच्चों ने मनपसंद विद्यालय न मिलने के कारण अभी तक प्रवेश नहीं लिया है। काफी अभिभावक बच्चों के ट्रांसफर की मांग को लेकर बीएसए दफ्तर पहुंच रहे हैं। ट्रांसफर न होने पर इन अभिभावकों को निराश होकर लौटना पड़ता है। आरटीई के तहत प्रवेश लेने वाले बच्चों के ट्रांसफर का प्राविधान नहीं है। बच्चे को जो विद्यालय आवंटित किया जाता है, उसी विद्यालय में उसे प्रवेश लेना होता है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

