बीते वर्ष में 180 दिन से कम ड्यूटी क रने वाले हो सकते है बाहर

Aligarh Bureau Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 12:16 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला, हाथरस।
हाथरस। बीते वर्ष में 180 दिन से कम ड्यूटी करने वाले चालक परिचालक निगम के बड़े से बाहर हो सकते हैं। मुख्यालय से चालक परिचालकों की ड्यूटी का रिकार्ड मांगा गया है।

बता दें कि परिवहन निगम अब मौज मस्ती करने वाले चालक परिचालकों से सख्ती से निपटने के मूड में नजर आ रहा है। हाथरस सहित प्रदेशभर के सभी डिपो से वर्ष 2017-18 में 180 दिन से कम ड्यूटी करने वाले चालक परिचालकों का बीते दिनों डाटा मुख्यालय को मंगाया गया है। इन चालक परिचालकों को निगम के अफसरों द्वारा बाहर निकाला जा सकता है।

क्योंकि निगम ने प्रदेश के 17 क्षेत्रों में तीन हजार से अधिक परिचालकों भर्ती की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इस कारण काम न करने वालों को बाहर निकाला जा रहा है। गौरतलब है कि यह कार्रवाई अलीगढ़ में हुए रोडवेज बस के फर्जी टिकट घोटाले के मामले में की जा सकती है।

