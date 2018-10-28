शहर चुनें

Hathras ›   मतदाता पुर्नरीक्षण अभियान के अंतिम दिन बूथों पर रही भीड़

मतदाता पुर्नरीक्षण अभियान के अंतिम दिन बूथों पर रही भीड़

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 11:01 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
हाथरस। मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण अभियान के तहत रविवार को जिले के सभी बूथों पर मतदाता सूची में नाम बढ़ाने, सही कराने के साथ साथ डुप्लीकेट नामों को कटवाने के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया गया। इस मौके पर सभी बीएलओ अपने बूथों पर तैनात रहे। वहीं एसडीएम सदर अरुण कुमार सिंह ने कई बूथों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने बीएलओ को चुनाव आयोग से आए निर्देशों के बारे में जानकारी दी।

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण अभियान के तहत मतदाता सूची में मतदाताओं के नामों के शामिल करने का काम किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत अंतिम दिन सभी बूथों पर बीएलओ ने नामों को संशोधन कराने और नामों को शामिल करने का काम किया। इस मौके पर सामाजिक संगठनों ने भी हिस्सा लिया।

वहीं राजनीतिक दलों के बूथ लेवल कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने अपने क्षेत्रों के लोगों के नामों को मतदाता सूची में शामिल कराने के लिए फॉर्म-6 भरवाया। इस अवसर पर एसडीएम सदर ने शहर के कई बूथों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं के नामों को बढ़ाने पर विशेष जोर दिया जाए। वहीं नवविवाहिताओं के नाम मायके से कटवाकर ससुराल में जोड़े जाए , ताकि वह यहां मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकें।

Kanpur

सीबीआई अफसरों की 'बलि' लेने वाले मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी का पाकिस्तान और बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

हाथरस
Uttar Pradesh

दिनदहाड़े ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका को मारी गोली, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

हाथरस के कोतवाली सादाबाद क्षेत्र के डाक खाने वाली गली में तीन बाइक सवार युवकों ने एक ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका में गोली मार दी। यह वारदात उस समय हुई जब पार्लर संचालिका अपने पार्लर में काम कर रही थी।

28 अक्टूबर 2018

मामले का खुलासा
Aligarh

बेटे ने मां और उसके प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर की थी पिता की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

झगड़ा
Hathras

बच्चों के विवाद में दो पक्षों में मारपीट, तनाव

28 अक्टूबर 2018

जंक्शन कोतवाली में हत्या की घटना का खुलासा करते सीओ सिकंदाराराऊ
Hathras

बेटे ने मां, उसके प्रेमी संग मिलकर की पिता की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

हेडिंग लाखों की ठगी करने वाले एक फाइनेंस कर्मी को पुलिस ने पकड़ा
Hathras

हेडिंग लाखों की ठगी करने वाले एक फाइनेंस कर्मी को पुलिस ने पकड़ा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

गोली लगने से घायल ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका रानी।
Hathras

बाइकर्स ने दिनदहाड़े ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका को मारी गोली, भगदड़

28 अक्टूबर 2018

ब ग्रामीणों को भी घर बैठे मिलेगा पैसा
Hathras

ब ग्रामीणों को भी घर बैठे मिलेगा पैसा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

शौचालय तो बने, लेकिन पानी की व्यवस्था नहीं
Hathras

शौचालय तो बने, लेकिन पानी की व्यवस्था नहीं

28 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ की कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक देवेंद्र अग्रवाल।
Hathras

पूर्व विधायक की गिरफ्तारी का हल्ला

28 अक्टूबर 2018

रामवीर की हत्या के मामले में खुलासा करते एसपी व एएसपी, उनके साथ मौजूद हत्यारोपी रामेश्वर।
Hathras

बदला लेने के लिए रामेश्वर ने की रामवीर की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

