वाई-फाई से लैस हुआ हरदोई रेलवे स्टेशन

hardoi Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:48 PM IST
Hardoi railway station equipped with Wi-Fi
स्टेशन स्थित वेटिंग रूम के बाहर लगे वाई-फाई डिवाइस। अमर उजाला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ए श्रेणी के स्टेशनों में शुमार हरदोई रेलवे स्टेशन वाई-फाई की सुविधा से लैस हो गया है। बुधवार को मंडल से आई रेल टेल की टीम ने पूर्व में चिन्हित किए गए स्टेशन के इंडोर व आउट डोर प्वाइंट पर डिवाइस लगा दिे हैं। फरवरी अंत तक सुविधा शुरू हो जाएगी।


रेल मंत्रालय की ओर से ए श्रेणी के सभी स्टेशनों को वाई-फाई से लैस किए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। करीब एक माह पूर्व रेल टेल की एक टीम ने स्टेशन का सर्वे कर वाई-फाई डिवाइस के लिए प्वाइंट चिन्हित किए थे। बुधवार को मंडल से तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों ने इन 12 प्वाइंट्स पर फिक्स कर दिए हैं। फरवरी के अंत तक स्टेशन पर वाई-फाई की सुविधा शुरू हो जाएगी।

सहायक प्रबंधक रेल टेल ने बताया कि स्टेशन पर पूर्व में चिन्हित किए गए स्थानों वेटिंग रूम, स्टेशन अधीक्षक व मास्टर कक्ष, बुकिंग काउंटर एवं इंक्वायरी काउंटर समेत सभी प्लेटफार्म पर कुल 12 डिवाइस लगाए गए हैं। अभी इंस्टॉलेशन का काम चल रहा है। फरवरी के अंत में वाई-फाई सेवा शुरू की जाएगी। बताया कि डिवाइस एक्टीवेट होने के बाद यात्री 24 घंटे नेट का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे। स्टेशन अधीक्षक रामरतन ने बताया कि स्टेशन पर डिवाइस लगाए जा चुके हैं, फरवरी के अंत में सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया जाएगा। इसके बाद यात्री मुफ्त वाई-फाई सुविधा का लाभ उठा सकेंगे।
