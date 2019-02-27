शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hardoi ›   हादसे में घायल टैंकर चालक की इलाज के दौरान मौत

हादसे में घायल टैंकर चालक की इलाज के दौरान मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 11:03 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
माधौगंज। सोमवार रात थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम तेरवा के निकट बिल्हौर कटरा हाईवे पर कानपुर से बिजनौर जा रहे टैंकर की सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से भिड़ंत हो गई थी। हादसे में टैंकर चालक बाबू पुत्र अब्दुल रहीम निवासी ग्राम शरीफ नगर जसपुर थाना ठाकुरद्वारा जिला मुरादाबाद गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। बुधवार को लखनऊ के एक अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई। मुरादाबाद की एक कंपनी के प्रबंधक मनोज ने पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी। एसओ अमित भदौरिया ने बताया कि तहरीर मिली है। रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हिना रब्बानी
World

#PulwamaRevenge: पाक सांसद ने कहा- सुबह 3:30 बजे हमारी इज्जत चली गई

27 फरवरी 2019

एफ 16 वी फाइटर एयरक्राफ्ट
India News

बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने किया भारत के दो विमान मार गिराने का दावा

27 फरवरी 2019

सरहद पर तनाव
India News

आसमान में भिड़े भारत-पाक के विमान, सरहद पर तनाव बरकरार, ऐसा रहा दिन भर का हाल

27 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
heavy snowfall recorded in himachal including shimla city
Shimla

हिमाचल: फरवरी के अंत में भारी बर्फबारी, स्कूलों में छुट्टी घोषित, 303 सड़कें बंद

27 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

फिल्मफेयर के लिए फोटोशूट कराते ही ट्रोल हुईं सारा, यूजर्स बोले- 'भूत है क्या जो परछाई नहीं है?'

27 फरवरी 2019

sara ali khan
sara ali khan
sara ali khan
sara ali khan
Bollywood

फिल्मफेयर के लिए फोटोशूट कराते ही ट्रोल हुईं सारा, यूजर्स बोले- 'भूत है क्या जो परछाई नहीं है?'

27 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

बिपाशा बसु के बाद बहन ने भी करन से शादी रचाई, देखें फेरों से लेकर रिसेप्शन तक की तस्वीरें

27 फरवरी 2019

bipasha basu
bipasha basu
bipasha basu
bipasha basu
Bollywood

बिपाशा बसु के बाद बहन ने भी करन से शादी रचाई, देखें फेरों से लेकर रिसेप्शन तक की तस्वीरें

27 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

Melvyn Mansell
Bizarre News

हर रात शख्स को लगता है जैसे मुंह में कुछ चल रहा है, बताई इसके पीछे की हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

One Student School
Bizarre News

सिर्फ एक बच्चे को पढ़ाने के लिए यहां एक करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर स्कूल खोल रही सरकार, वजह बेहद दिलचस्प

26 फरवरी 2019

pakistan media
World

भारत के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद क्या कह रही है पाकिस्तानी मीडिया?

26 फरवरी 2019

pregnancy
Bizarre News

3500 साल पहले भी होता था प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट, ऐसे पता किया जाता था महिला गर्भवती है या नहीं

26 फरवरी 2019

indian army
India News

पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा, भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट की ये कविता

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

हरदोई पहुंचे सीएम योगी
Kanpur

यूपी: सीएम बोले- नामुमकिन को मुमकिन करने का नाम है मोदी, 41 के बदले 400 से दिया जवाब

सूबे के मुखिया योगी आदित्यनाथ आज यूपी के हरदोई जिले पहुंचे। मुख्यमंत्री ने यहां जनपद को मेडिकल कॉलेज की सौगात दी। साथ ही कई परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास किया।

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मदरसा बोर्ड परीक्षा में पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर
Kanpur

मदरसा बोर्ड परीक्षा में पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर, पुलिस ने दर्ज की रिपोर्ट

25 फरवरी 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Hardoi

‘मेडिकल कालेज की बधाई, अब घर-घर जलाएं कमल दीपक’

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Rest of World

तीन अरब के विकास कार्यों की सौगात देंगे सीएम

25 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Hardoi

घर में फंदे से लटकता मिला बैंक कर्मी का शव

26 फरवरी 2019

अस्पताल की भूमि से अवैध कब्जा हटवाएं जाए- प्रमुख सचिव
Hardoi

अस्पताल की भूमि से अवैध कब्जा हटवाएं जाए- प्रमुख सचिव

27 फरवरी 2019

भांजे की बारात में आए मामा की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत
Hardoi

भांजे की बारात में आए मामा की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत

26 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा के चेहरे से उतर चुका है झूठ का नकाब: राजपाल
Hardoi

भाजपा के चेहरे से उतर चुका है झूठ का नकाब: राजपाल

26 फरवरी 2019

परीक्षा केंद्र के विरूद्घ की जाए कार्रवाई
Hardoi

परीक्षा केंद्र के विरूद्घ की जाए कार्रवाई

27 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

21 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

बडगाम में शहीद हुआ कानपुर का लाल, योगी सरकार के मंत्री ने परिवार को बंधाया ढांढस

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बड़गाम में बुधवार सवेरे भारतीय वायुसेना का एक Mi-17 transport chopper क्रैश हो गया। इस हादसे में कानपुर के रहने वाले कारपोरल दीपक पांडेय भी शहीद हो गए।

27 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 3:11

गाजीपुर मे बोलते हुए अमित शाह ने सेना को दी बधाई,कहा देश आतंकवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा

26 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश 0:31

पीओके में भारतीय वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद ये बोले अखिलेश यादव

26 फरवरी 2019

आगरा 1:46

आगरा से सामने आया सनसनीखेज मामला, कारोबारी के घर में मिले तीन शव

25 फरवरी 2019

अपराध 3:50

कुंभनगरी में युवती से गैंगरेप, हालत नाजुक, पुलिस पर लगा ये गंभीर आरोप

25 फरवरी 2019

Related

विज्ञान विषय की परीक्षा से 11 हजार 593 ने किया किनारा
Hardoi

विज्ञान विषय की परीक्षा से 11 हजार 593 ने किया किनारा

27 फरवरी 2019

छह खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों के ब्लाक बदले
Hardoi

छह खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों के ब्लाक बदले

27 फरवरी 2019

आतंकी ठिकानों पर हमले को लेकर जताई खुशी
Hardoi

आतंकी ठिकानों पर हमले को लेकर जताई खुशी

26 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक

पिकअप खाई में पलटी, एक की मौत

26 फरवरी 2019

सोल्जर बोर्ड चौराहे पर मना उत्सव, फहरा तिरंगा
Hardoi

सोल्जर बोर्ड चौराहे पर मना उत्सव, फहरा तिरंगा

26 फरवरी 2019

मेडिकल कॉलेज का धन्यवाद, लेकिन चिकित्सक भी दीजिए सीएम साहब
Hardoi

मेडिकल कॉलेज का धन्यवाद, लेकिन चिकित्सक भी दीजिए सीएम साहब

25 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.