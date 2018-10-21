शहर चुनें

Hardoi ›   ट्राली के नीचे दबकर लकड़ी ठेकेदार की मौत

ट्राली के नीचे दबकर लकड़ी ठेकेदार की मौत

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Oct 2018 11:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हरदोई। देहात कोतवाली क्षेत्र अंतर्गत जनकपुर कंथाथोक मार्ग पर शनिवार देर शाम लकड़ी भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्राली पलट गई। ट्राली के नीचे दबकर लकड़ी ठेकेदार की मौत हो गई।
ग्राम जनकपुर निवासी जयसिंह (45) पुत्र छोटेलाल लकड़ी ठेकेदार थे। शनिवार को उन्होंने गांव में ही एक परमिट धारक के पेड़ की कटान कराई थी। कटान के बाद जय सिंह लकड़ी बेचने हरदोई जा रहे थे। जनकपुर कंथाथोक मार्ग पर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। ट्रैक्टर पर बैठे जय सिंह गिर गए और ट्राली के नीचे दब गए। घटना के बाद चालक भाग गया। ग्रामीणों ने ट्राली सीधी की लेकिन तब तक जय की मौत हो चुकी थी।






