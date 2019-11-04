शहर चुनें

यूपीः करंट से किसान की मौत, एक झुलसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बस्ती Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 05:47 PM IST
बस्ती जिले के दुबौलिया के टेड़वा गांव में ट्रैक्टर में लगे कल्टीवेटर में अर्थिंग का तार टच होने से ट्रैक्टर में करंट उतर आया। करंट लगने से एक शख्स की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि ट्रैक्टर चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल है। घायल का इलाज जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा है।
मृतक की पहचान परमात्मा प्रसाद शुक्ला (68) के रूप में हुई है। गौरतलब है कि सोमवार की सुबह करीब आठ बजे परमात्मा प्रसाद शुक्ला खेत में जुताई करा रहे थे। तभी अचानक यह हादसा हो गया।
scorching basti police tractor
