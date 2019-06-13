शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gonda ›   आओ रक्तदान करें, अमर उजाला का रक्तदान शिविर आज

आओ रक्तदान करें, अमर उजाला का रक्तदान शिविर आज

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 11:34 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला का रक्तदान शिविर आज
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोंडा। रक्तदान जीवनदान है। इस बात का अहसास हमें तब होता है जब हमारा कोई अपना खून के लिए जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जूझता है। हमारे द्वारा किया गया रक्तदान कई जिंदगियों को बचाता है।


सबसे अच्छी बात यह है कि रक्त देने से जरूरत मंद लोगों को जीवन दान मिलता है, बल्कि रक्तदाता को स्वास्थ्य लाभ भी प्राप्त होते हैं। इसी उद्देश्य की पूर्ति के लिए अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन शुक्रवार को विश्व रक्तदाता दिवस पर जिला अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक यूनिट मे रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन करेगा।


इस शिविर मे रक्तदान करने के लिए कई लोगों ने पंजीकरण कराया है। अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से जिला अस्पताल के कैंप में रक्तदान करने वाले सभी रक्तदानियों को प्रमाण पत्र व मोमेंटो देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए अमर उजाला ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन शुक्रवार की सुबह 8.30 बजे से किया गया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

500 रुपये लेकर मुंबई आई थीं दिशा पाटनी, सक्सेस के बाद खुद को गिफ्ट किया 5 करोड़ का घर

13 जून 2019

दिशा पाटनी
दिशा पाटनी
दिशा पाटनी
disha patani
Bollywood

500 रुपये लेकर मुंबई आई थीं दिशा पाटनी, सक्सेस के बाद खुद को गिफ्ट किया 5 करोड़ का घर

13 जून 2019

हनीट्रैप के माध्यम से पुलिसवाले चलाते थे ठगी का गिरोह
Delhi NCR

हनी ट्रैप मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, मास्टरमाइंड अंकित बना करोड़पति, लेकिन ऐसे हो गया कंगाल

13 जून 2019

Bollywood

पंजाबी फिल्मों का सुपरस्टार था धर्मेंद्र का ये भाई, शूटिंग के दौरान गोली मारकर कर दी गई थी हत्या

13 जून 2019

वीरेन्द्र सिंह देओल और धर्मेंद्र
वीरेंद्र सिंह
वीरेंद्र सिंह
वीरेंद्र सिंह
Bollywood

पंजाबी फिल्मों का सुपरस्टार था धर्मेंद्र का ये भाई, शूटिंग के दौरान गोली मारकर कर दी गई थी हत्या

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

आमिर के पांच विकेट पर भारी पड़ा वॉर्नर का शतक, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पाकिस्तान को 41 रन से हराया

13 जून 2019

प्रिया सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

घर पर अकेली थी बीडीएस की छात्रा, घर पहुंचे फूफा ने अंदर झांका तो नजारा देख रह गए सन्न

13 जून 2019

Free travel ... So the new government will decide the future of the plan
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के हाथ से निकल सकती है मुफ्त सफर योजना, यहां पढ़ें क्यों होगा ऐसा

13 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 जून राशिफल: गुरुवार और एकादशी के योग में पांच राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

12 जून 2019

सुनील शेट्टी और सनी देओल
Bollywood

22 साल में इतनी बदल गई है 'बॉर्डर' की कास्ट, देखें कितने बदल गए लुक्स

13 जून 2019

जाकिर नाइक
India News

मलयेशिया से जाकिर नाइक के प्रत्यर्पण का मामला आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा : भारत

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
22 वर्षीय मणिपुरी युवक जोनेल सौगैजम
India News

मणिपुरी युवक को मिला ‘फेसबुक हॉल ऑफ फेम’ में स्थान, 5,000 डॉलर का भी मिला इनाम

12 जून 2019

President Ramnath Kovind stayed away from electoral disputes
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने खुद को ऐसे रखा चुनावी विवादों से दूर, विपक्ष ने भी की सराहना

12 जून 2019

PM Modi
India News

मिशन 2022 से जुड़े मंत्रालयों पर खास नजर, पीएम हर तीन माह में करेंगे मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा

12 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रहा है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा 2019
Festivals

आज है गंगा दशहरा, जानें इस दिन पूजन, दान और गंगा में डुबकी लगाने में 10 की संख्या का क्या है महत्व

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मंत्री उपेंद्र तिवारी
Lucknow

यूपी के मंत्री का विवादित बयान- उदाहरण देकर बताया हर रेप का नेचर अलग-अलग होता है

यूपी सरकार में मंत्री उपेंद्र तिवारी ने अलीगढ़ में नाबालिग बच्ची से रेप को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि हर रेप का नेचर अलग-अलग होता है।

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
आंधी-बारिश में गिरा पेड़, मासूम की मौत
Gonda

आंधी-बारिश में गिरा पेड़, मासूम की मौत

13 जून 2019

टेढ़ी नदी में डूबने से किसान की मौत
Gonda

टेढ़ी नदी में डूबने से किसान की मौत

12 जून 2019

ट्रक से टकराई कार, मासूम की मौत, सात घायल
Gonda

ट्रक से टकराई कार, मासूम की मौत, सात घायल

12 जून 2019

पालीथीन व प्लास्टिक के खिलाफ महाभियान, छापे में 50 लाख का समान जब्त
Gonda

पालीथीन व प्लास्टिक के खिलाफ महाभियान, छापे में 50 लाख का समान जब्त

13 जून 2019

राडार पर रहेंगे अनाज ढुलाई वाले वाहन
Gonda

राडार पर रहेंगे अनाज ढुलाई वाले वाहन

12 जून 2019

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में बारह वर्षीय बालक हुआ लापता
Gonda

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में बारह वर्षीय बालक हुआ लापता

12 जून 2019

शादी समारोह में खाना खाने से 150 बीमार, मचा हड़कंप
Gonda

शादी समारोह में खाना खाने से 150 बीमार, मचा हड़कंप

12 जून 2019

अवैध शराब की पांच भट्ठियां तोड़ीं
Gonda

अवैध शराब की पांच भट्ठियां तोड़ीं

13 जून 2019

न्याय के लिए निकाली पदयात्रा, सौंपा ज्ञापन
Gonda

न्याय के लिए निकाली पदयात्रा, सौंपा ज्ञापन

12 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

सदस्यता अभियान के बाद संगठनात्मक चुनाव से होगा पार्टी अध्यक्ष का फैसला- भूपेंद्र यादव

नया अध्यक्ष चुने जाने से पहले भाजपा में चलेगा सदस्यता अभियान। शिवराज को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी।

13 जून 2019

टॉपर 3:22

जो टॉपिक पढ़ता था उसको खत्म करके ही छोड़ता था: भाविक

13 जून 2019

एम्स 1:04

कोलकाता में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल को एम्स के डॉक्टरों का भी समर्थन, अनोखे तरीके से जताया विरोध

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 5:31

जिसे लोग कहते थे सनकी उसने बना दी महानतम फिल्म मुगल-ए-आजम

13 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:33

बिश्केक में मोदी-जिनपिंग ने की मुलाकात, मसूद और पाकिस्तान के मुद्दे पर हुई बात

13 जून 2019

Related

बच्चों को कुपोषण मुक्त करने दी सीख
Gonda

बच्चों को कुपोषण मुक्त करने दी सीख

13 जून 2019

पसीजे डीएम, विष्णु के परिजनों से की मुलाकात
Gonda

पसीजे डीएम, विष्णु के परिजनों से की मुलाकात

12 जून 2019

एक दर्जन से अधिक दुकानों पर गरजी पोकलैंड
Gonda

एक दर्जन से अधिक दुकानों पर गरजी पोकलैंड

11 जून 2019

पथिक इन होटल का 75 फीसदी हिस्सा जमींदोज
Gonda

पथिक इन होटल का 75 फीसदी हिस्सा जमींदोज

11 जून 2019

आठ दरोगा समेत 41 पुलिसकर्मी लाइन हाजिर
Gonda

आठ दरोगा समेत 41 पुलिसकर्मी लाइन हाजिर

10 जून 2019

बदमाशों ने युवक को चाकू घोंपकर लूटा
Gonda

बदमाशों ने युवक को चाकू घोंपकर लूटा

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.