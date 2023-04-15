मेरा शहर

दोस्ती में दगा: प्रॉपर्टी डीलर हत्याकांड में पिता-पुत्र सहित चार गिरफ्तार, परिजनों को 7 माह तक करते रहे गुमराह

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजीपुर Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Sat, 15 Apr 2023 08:46 PM IST
सार

गाजीपुर जिले में युवा प्रॉपर्टी डीलर आदित्य सिंह की हत्या कर शव जमीन में दफनाने का सनसनीखेज मामला शुक्रवार को सामने आया। लेन-देन के विवाद में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या में उसका दोस्त भी शामिल रहा। प्रकरण में पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।  

आदित्य सिंह उर्फ धनजी (30) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

गाजीपुर में युवा प्रॉपर्टी डीलर आदित्य सिंह उर्फ धनजी हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी सहायक शासकीय अधिवक्ता रामनरेश राय और उसके बेटे रवि राय समेत शुक्रवार की देर रात दो अन्य आरोपियों को धर दबोचा। धनजी और रवि राय के बीच काफी दिन से दोस्ती थी।



हत्याकांड की वजह पार्टनरों में प्रॉपर्टी के बढ़ते कारोबार के बीच लेन-देन का मामला है। जिसको लेकर करीब सात महीने पहले पिता-पुत्र ने दो अन्य के साथ आदित्य को रास्ते से हटाना मुनासिब समझा। पिता-पुत्र ने योजना के तहत आदित्य की हत्या कर उसके शव को शहर के टैक्सी स्टैंड के पास अपनी जमीन से सटे प्लॉट में दफना दिया था।


आरोपियों ने सात माह से आदित्य के मोबाइल से मैसेज कर परिजनों को भ्रम में रखा था हत्यारोपी पिता-पुत्र की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को शव को बरामद किया। पुलिस ने शनिवार को शव के अवशेष का पोस्टमार्टम कर शाम करीब चार बजे परिजनों को सौंपा। परिजन शव को लेकर बिरनो थाना क्षेत्र के बीरबलपुर गांव के लिए रवाना हो गए।
आदित्य सिंह के घर के बाहर बैठे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। इस घटना से पूरा गांव शोक संतप्त है। इस हत्याकांड को लेकर मुख्य आरोपी सहायक शासकीय अधिवक्ता रामनरेश राय और उसके बेटे रवि राय को लेकर जनपद में पूरे दिन चर्चा होती रही। तीन से चार अन्य हत्याओं में भी इस पिता-पुत्र के हाथ होने की चर्चा है। इस मामले के सामने आने के बाद कई परिवार के लोग पुलिस के संपर्क में आ गए हैं। क्योंकि इस पिता-पुत्र के साथ प्रापर्टी का काम करने वाले अन्य लोग भी काफी दिनों से लापता चल रहे हैं।

मुठभेड़ में पकड़े गए दो आरोपी

Four arrested including father-son in property dealer murder case in ghazipur
गाजीपुर में एनकांउटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शुक्रवार रात करीब 11.15 बजे पुलिस ने मीरनपुर हाइवे मोड़ के पास गडुआ मकसूदपुर निवासी विवेक राय उर्फ रावण, भगीरथपुर निवासी शशिभूषण शर्मा को मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आत्मरक्षा में जवाबी कार्रवाई में पुलिस की ओर से एक बदमाश को गोली लगी और मौके से एक बदमाश अंधेरे में भागने का प्रयास किया। जिसको घेर कर पुलिस टीम ने तमंचे के साथ पकड़ लिया। सीओ सिटी गौरव कुमार ने बताया कि प्रॉपर्टी डीलर हत्याकांड में पिता-पुत्र के अलावा दो अन्य को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी है।

मां और पत्नी घटना से थीं अनजान, शव देखते ही मचा कोहराम

बीरबलपुर गांव निवासी जय सिंह के बेटे आदित्य सिंह (30) का शव शनिवार शाम घर पहुंचा। उसकी मां शोभा देवी और पत्नी संजना को शव के आने से पहले तक घटना की जानकारी नहीं थी। जैसे ही परिजन घर की दहलीज पर शव लेकर पहुंचे। मां और पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया। पत्नी और मां आदित्य से मिलने के लिए पिछले सात महीने से परेशान थीं। वो बार-बार दोस्तों और परिजनों से उसके आने की खबर लेती रहती थी। हत्यारोपी दोस्त रवि राय मां और पत्नी को सात-आठ महीने से व्हाट्सएप के जरिए गुमराह कर रहा था।

जब भी आदित्य को फोन किया जाता था। उसके व्हाट्सएप से रवि मैसेज और वाइस कॉल कर परिजनों को भ्रमित कर देता था। आदित्य बनकर कभी नेपाल तो कभी कहीं और किसी काम से होने की बात कह देता था। ऐसे में देखते-देखते सात महीने का समय बीत गया। पत्नी हमेशा घर पर परेशान होकर रोती रहती थी। यही हाल मां शोभा देवी का भी था। दोनों को अनहोनी का अंदेशा हो गया था। 

बुलेट में रवि ने लगवाया था जीपीएस

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर हत्याकांड में मुख्य रोपी मित्र रवि राय और उसके पिता रामनरेश राय का परिवार से अच्छा संबंध था। दोनों ही आदित्य के घर आते-जाते रहते थे। आदित्य के पिता जय सिंह की बुलेट को कुछ दिन पहले रवि ले गया था। जिसमें रवि ने जीपीएस लगवा दिया था। आदित्य के चचेरे भाई सुजीत सिंह का कहना है कि चाचा के बुलेट में जीपीएस लगाकर उनके खिलाफ भी हत्या की साजिश रची जा रही थी। उनके हरेक गतिविधि पर रवि नजर रखता था। वह जीपीएस उसके मोबाइल से जुड़ा था।
