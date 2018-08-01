शहर चुनें

मंडी में खड़े चार ट्रकों में रखे 1400 बोरा गेहूं बारिश में भीगा

मंडी में खड़े चार ट्रकों में रखे 1400 बोरा गेहूं बारिश में भीगा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 11:28 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मोहम्मदाबाद (फर्रुखाबाद)। मंडी में चार ट्रकों पर रखा करीब 1400 बोरा गेहूं बारिश में भीग गया। इसके अलावा टिनशेड में बाहर की ओर रखे गेहूं के बोरे भी बारिश में भीग गए हैं। गेहूं खराब होता देखकर मार्केटिंग इंस्पेक्टर ने बुधवार को राशनकार्ड धारकों को बांटने के लिए कोटेदारों को आवंटित कर दिया।

सरकारी केंद्रों पर खरीदे गए गेहूं को मंडी में रखने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। केंद्र से मोहम्मदाबाद मंडी गेहूं लाने के लिए ट्रक लगाए गए थे। 29 जुलाई को चार ट्रकों में करीब 1400 बोरा गेहूं मंडी में सुरक्षित स्थानों पर रखने को लाया गया था। गेहूं के बोरों को ट्रक से उतार कर टिन शेड में नहीं रखा गया। इससे ट्रक खुले में खड़े रहे। मंडी कर्मचारियों ने उन पर तिरपाल भी नहीं डाली। इससे बारिश होने पर ट्रकों पर लदे गेहूं के बोरे पानी से भीग गए। मंडी में टिन शेड में भी गेहूं के बोरे रखे हैं। बाहर की ओर जो बोरे बारिश में भीग गए।

बुधवार को मार्केटिंग इंस्पेक्टर श्रवण कुमार वर्मा ने मंडी पहुंच कर निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने बताया कि बरसात में पल्लेदार न मिलने से ट्रक से गेहूं नहीं उतारा जा सका। राशन कार्ड धारकों को गेहूं बांटने के लिए कोटेदारों को गेहूं का आवंटन शुरू कर दिया गया है।

