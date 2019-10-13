शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   crime

जमीन हड़पने के लिए पति को मार डाला

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 11:51 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जमीन हड़पने के लिए पति को मार डाला
विज्ञापन
- हत्या मामले में पत्नी और उसके तीन साथियों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
इटावा। शिवराजपुर नगला हुल्ली में एक ग्रामीण की करंट लगाकर हत्या करने के मामले में बसरेहर पुलिस ने ग्रामीण की पत्नी और उसके तीन साथियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस का दावा है कि मृतक की मां की जमीन हड़पने के लिए हत्या की गई थी।
शिवराजपुर नगला हुल्ली निवासी पूरन सिंह की बीते दिनों हत्या कर दी गई थी। पूरन की मां अनारकली ने बसरेहर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि उसके बेटे की हत्या उसकी पत्नी मिथलेश और उसके तीन साथियों ने करंट लगा कर दी है। एसएसपी ने नामजदों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए बसरेहर व चौबिया थानाध्यक्षों के अगुवाई दो टीमें बनाईं। एसओ चौबिया जीवाराम ने बताया कि मामले में पूरन सिंह की पत्नी मिथलेश, शिवराजपुर नगला हुल्ली बसरेहर निवासी बृजलाल पुत्र मंगली प्रसाद, बहादुर बसरेहर निवासी अनीत पत्नी मंशाराम व नैना उर्फ रंजना पुत्री मंशाराम को गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेजा गया है। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया कि पूरन की मां अनारकली के पास नगला मानधाता गांव में 5-6 बीघा हाईवे किनारे जमीन है। इसी जमीन को हड़पने के लिए पूरन सिंह की हत्या कर दी गई।
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

10 की उम्र में रियलिटी शो का विनर बना था कंटेस्टेंट, नशे की लत ने बर्बाद कर दिया करियर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अजमत हुसैन
अजमत हुसैन
अजमत हुसैन
अजमत हुसैन
Television

10 की उम्र में रियलिटी शो का विनर बना था कंटेस्टेंट, नशे की लत ने बर्बाद कर दिया करियर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Scorpio
Horoscope

वृश्चिक राशिः आज का राशिफल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय करंसी
Tip of the Day

आप भी घर बैठे अब कमा सकेंगे 20,000 रुपये हर महीना, बस करना होगा ये काम

13 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: भारत ने पारी और 137 रन से जीता पुणे टेस्ट, सीरीज पर जमाया 2-0 से कब्जा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Leo
Horoscope

सिंह राशि: आज का राशिफल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

शरद पूर्णिमा की धवल चांदनी और ये 10 बड़े शेर
Kavya Charcha

शरद पूर्णिमा की धवल चांदनी और ये 10 बड़े शेर...

13 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

Bajaj का नया स्कूटर ‘Chetak Chic’ के नाम से 16 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, कीमत होश उड़ा देगी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिपः भारत का शानदार सफर जारी, 200 अंकों के साथ अंकतालिका में निकला सबसे आगे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
List of Richest people in world who graduated from Harvard University, Max billionaires studied here
Education

इस यूनिवर्सिटी ने दिए हैं सबसे ज्यादा अमीर, जानें कितनी है यहां की फीस

13 अक्टूबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराकर भारतीय टीम ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, विराट कोहली ने धोनी को छोड़ा पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Wriddhiman Saha
Cricket News

VIDEO: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सुपरमैन बने साहा, हवा में छलांग लगाकर लपका हैरान करने वाला कैच

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
SBI changed rules in recent days including loan FD Debit Card
Banking Beema

SBI ग्राहक सावधान: एक अक्तूबर से अबतक बदले ये पांच नियम, हो सकता है नुकसान

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अजमत हुसैन
Television

10 की उम्र में रियलिटी शो का विनर बना था कंटेस्टेंट, नशे की लत ने बर्बाद कर दिया करियर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Dalljiet Kaur
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बाहर निकलते ही दलजीत ने खोली कंटेस्टेंट्स की पोल, इन तीन को बताया नकली

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Plane Crash in Italy
World

इटली: 150 फीट की ऊंचाई पर तारों में उलझा विमान, डेढ़ घंटे तक 'विंग्स' पर बैठे रहे पायलट और यात्री

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय करंसी
Tip of the Day

आप भी घर बैठे अब कमा सकेंगे 20,000 रुपये हर महीना, बस करना होगा ये काम

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यूपी पुलिस
Etawah

जमीन हड़पने के लिए पति को दी दर्दनाक मौत, पत्नी और उसके तीन साथियों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

इटावा में शिवराजपुर नगला हुल्ली में एक ग्रामीण की करंट लगाकर हत्या करने के मामले में बसरेहर पुलिस ने ग्रामीण की पत्नी और उसके तीन साथियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस का दावा है कि मृतक की मां की जमीन हड़पने के लिए हत्या की गई थी। 

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Etawah

यूपी: भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता को फोन पर मिली जान से मार देने की धमकी, पुलिस प्रशासन में मचा हड़कंप

13 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस गिरफ्त में लुटेरे
Etawah

औरैया के बदमाशों ने की थी झारखंड एक्सप्रेस में लूटपाट, छह बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर जीआरपी ने भेजा जेल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Etawah

इटावा: महिला स्टेशन अधीक्षक पर भ्रष्टाचार का लगाया आरोप, महिला के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Youth released from police custody deteriorates, dies
Etawah

पुलिस हिरासत से छोड़े गए युवक की तबीयत बिगड़ी, मौत

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Five lakh items burnt in fire in tent house
Etawah

टेंट हाउस में आग से पांच लाख का सामान जला

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Sukanya village will be made in 50 villages of the district
Etawah

जनपद के 50 गांव को बनाया जाएगा सुकन्या गांव

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Anand Vihar Express stood for 40 minutes
Etawah

Anand Vihar Express stood for 40 minutes

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Youth dies after drinking alcohol, charged with murder
Etawah

दो लोगों ने जहरीली शराब पिलाकर मारा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Wrestler Vikram won the flag wrestling from Firozabad
Etawah

झंडा कुश्ती फिरोजाबाद के पहलवान विक्रम ने जीती

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बिहार के सहरसा में आरजेडी की रैली में हाथापाई, मंच से सब देखते रहे तेजस्वी यादव

बिहार के सहरसा में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल की रैली में हंगामा और जमकर हाथापाई हुई। जिसके बाद पुलिस को हालात काबू में करने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। वहीं तेजस्वी यादव मंच से ये सब देखते रहे।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:18

महाबलीपुरम में समुद्र किनारे व्यायाम करते दिखे पीएम मोदी, देखें वीडियो

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

इंस्टाग्राम पर हुए मोदी के दुनिया में सभी नेताओं से ज्यादा फोलोअर्स, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और ओबामा भी पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा 4:49

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो को पेन बेचते राजकुमार राव से वॉर के कलेक्शन तक

13 अक्टूबर 2019

थाने में सिगरेट पीते गो तस्कर 1:05

मथुरा: थाने में गो तस्करों ने उड़ाया कानून का ‘धुआं’, वीडियो वायरल होने पर महकमें में खलबली

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

पूर्व सांसद रामविलास वेदांती
Etawah

हंस की तरह सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा फैसला, राम मंदिर निर्माण के पक्ष में 80 फीसदी मुस्लिम- वेदांती

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Life imprisonment to mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law on murder of rottenness
Etawah

विवाहिता की हत्या पर सास, ससुर व जेठ को उम्रकैद

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Nothing can stop any obstacle in the face of strong will
Etawah

दृढ इच्छा शक्ति के सामने कोई बाधा रोक नहीं सकती

12 अक्टूबर 2019

The emergency of Saifai University will not go inadvertently
Etawah

बेवजह न जा पाएंगे सैफई विवि की इमरजेंसी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Jewelry and cash stolen worth 5 lakh from a house
Etawah

सूने घर से 5 लाख का जेवर व नगदी चोरी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

83 thousand rupees by asking bank account number
Etawah

बैंक खाता नंबर पूछकर उड़ाए 83 हजार रुपये

12 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)