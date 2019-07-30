शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Deoria ›   Buy gangajal in post office

जिले के लोगों को डाकघर से मिलेगा गंगा जल

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 11:03 PM IST
- प्रधान डाकघर में समारोह पूर्वक हुआ वितरण केंद्र का शुभारंभ
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
देवरिया। प्रधान डाकघर परिसर में मंगलवार को समारोह पूर्वक गंगा जल पर विशेष आवरण का विमोचन एवं विक्रय केंद्र का शुभारंभ हुआ। मौके पर कस्तूरबा बालिका विद्यालय की छात्राओं को डाक टिकट संग्रह के बारे में जानकारी भी दी गई।
मुख्य अतिथि नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष अलका सिंह ने कहा कि इस विक्रय केंद्र के खुल जाने से आम लोगों को गंगा जल मिलने में आसानी होगी। इस प्रयास के लिए डाक विभाग साधुवाद का पात्र है। अधीक्षक डाकघर देवरिया मंडल पीसी यादव ने कहा कि गंगा जल की मांग श्रद्घालु लोगों में सर्वाधिक है। गंगोत्री के इस गंगाजल को कोई भी 30 रुपये में 250 मिली लीटर के पैक में पा सकता है। उन्होंने छात्राओं को डाकघर की विभिन्न योजनाओं के बारे में भी बताया। फिलेटलिस्ट हिमांशु सिंह ने छात्राओं को डाक टिकट संग्रह के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। इस दौरान संजय गुप्ता, सीबी सिंह, श्यामाचरण मिश्र, शिवम गुप्ता, केके चौबे, सीबी शुक्ला आदि मौजूद रहे।
