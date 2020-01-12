शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   Chitrakoot: One killed by bike rider and another dead due to tractor collision

चित्रकूटः ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 11:24 PM IST
चित्रकूट। मारकुंडी थाना क्षेत्र के मानिकपुर मार्ग पर जारोमाफी स्थित काली देवी मंदिर के पास बेकाबू गति से जा रहे ट्रैक्टर ने सामने से आ रही बाइक पर टक्कर मार दी। मारकुंडी थानाक्षेत्र के गोपीपुर निवासी सोनू और विश्राम रविवार की देर शाम को बाइक से गांव लौट रहे थे। इसमें बाइक सवार गोपीपुर गांव निवासी सोनू की मौत हो गई जबकि उसका साथी विश्राम गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। जिसे सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया है। बाइक सवार हेलमेट नहीं पहने थे। संवाद
