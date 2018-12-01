शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   खजुराहो फेस्टिवल में बुंदेली कलाकारों को मिलेगा मंच

खजुराहो फेस्टिवल में बुंदेली कलाकारों को मिलेगा मंच

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 11:03 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
खजुराहो फेस्टिवल में बुंदेली कलाकारों को मिलेगा मंच
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। खजुराहो इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में धर्मनगरी चित्रकूट की झलक दिखेगी साथ ही बुंदेलखंड के 17 जिलों के कलाकारों को मंच मिलेगा। आयोजन में बालीवुड की दर्जनों नामचीन हस्तियों के साथ ही धार्मिकता का अहसास कराया जाएगा।
मध्य प्रदेश पर्यटन एवं संस्कृति विभाग पिछले चार वर्षों से खजुराहो में फेस्टिवल का आयोजन करा रहा है। बुंदेलखंड संयोजक अजीत सिंह ने शनिवार को धर्मनगरी में बताया कि 17 से 23 दिसंबर तक आयोजित कार्यक्रम के संयोजक फिल्म अभिनेता राजा बुंदेला ने फेस्टिवल की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। बुंदेलखंड में यूपी-एमपी के 17 जिलों के कलाकारों को फेस्टिवल में मंच मिलेगा और प्रतिभाओं को आगे बढ़ने के अवसर मिलेंगे। समारोह में धर्मनगरी चित्रकूट पर बनी डाक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म में बालीवुड के कलाकार देखेंगे। फेस्टिवल 10 दिसंबर तक कलेक्शन जारी है। फि ल्मों के प्रभारी आरिफ शहडोली के पास डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक फि ल्में जमा हो गईं हैं। आयोजन में धर्मनगरी चित्रकूट से स्वामी रामभद्राचार्य जी महाराज समेत कई अन्य संतों-महंतों को भी आयोजन में आमन्त्रित किया गया है।

जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य स्वामी
Kanpur

Madhya Pradesh Election: नाराज होकर लौटे जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य, फिर 1 घंटे बाद पहुंचकर डाला वोट

देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के स्वच्छता अभियान के नौ रत्न में शामिल धर्मनगरी के जगद्गुरुरामभद्राचार्य स्वामी अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग नहीं कर सके। सुबह जब वह मतदान करने पहुुंचे तो ईवीएम खराब मिली।

29 नवंबर 2018

टूटा ट्रैक्टर का एक्सल जाम हुआ हाइवे
Chitrakoot

टूटा ट्रैक्टर का एक्सल जाम हुआ हाइवे

30 नवंबर 2018

डाकू जियालाल कोल को दस साल कैद की सजा
Chitrakoot

डाकू जियालाल कोल को दस साल कैद की सजा

29 नवंबर 2018

110 जोड़ों ने एक दूसरे को चुना जीवन साथी
Chitrakoot

110 जोड़ों ने एक दूसरे को चुना जीवन साथी

29 नवंबर 2018

jankari
Chitrakoot

जंगल में बकरी चराने गई महिला का मिला शव

28 नवंबर 2018

संस्था कर्मी के साथ ठेकेदार ने किया दुष्कर्म
Chitrakoot

संस्था कर्मी के साथ ठेकेदार ने किया दुष्कर्म

29 नवंबर 2018

जीवन में शिक्षा का बेहद महत्व
Chitrakoot

जीवन में शिक्षा का बेहद महत्व

29 नवंबर 2018

दस्यु सुंदरी की मौजूदगी पर गांव की घेराबंदी
Chitrakoot

दस्यु सुंदरी की मौजूदगी पर गांव की घेराबंदी

27 नवंबर 2018

bathroom
Chitrakoot

तिर्थ यात्रियों को अंधेरे में धर्मनगरी में घुमाया

29 नवंबर 2018

drisy
Chitrakoot

भरत मिलाप लीला देख दर्शक हुए भावुक

29 नवंबर 2018

