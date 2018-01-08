Download App
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chandauli ›   पुलिया निर्माण अधूरा छोड़े जाने पर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

पुलिया निर्माण अधूरा छोड़े जाने पर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:05 AM IST

सकलडीहा। सरेहुआ जाने वाले मार्ग पर बनी पुलिया का निर्माण ठेकेदार द्वारा अधूरा छोड़ देने पर रविवार को ग्रामीणों प्रदर्शन कर विरोध जताया।ग्रामीणों ने पुलिया शीघ्र न बनने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी।
सकलडीहा रजवाहे से सरेहुआ जाने वाले मार्ग पर पुलिया काफी जर्जर हो चुकी थी। ग्रामीण उसी पुलिया से आवागमन करते थे। जबकि बाइक सवारों को लंबे रास्ते से होकर गांव पहुंचना होता था। एक वर्ष पूर्व जिला पंचायत के कोटे से पुलिया के निर्माण की शुरुआत हुई। लेकिन ठेकेदार ने पुलिया के पिलर खड़े करने के बाद कार्य अधूरा छोड़ दिया। पिलर पर ढलाई न होने से समस्या जस की तस बनी रही। ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि अधूरे कार्य के बाद भी ठेकेदार ने खाते से 4 लाख 30 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने रविवार को प्रदर्शन करते हुए शीघ्र पुलिया का निर्माण पूरा करने की मांग की।ग्रामीणों ने चेताया कि यदि पुलिया का निर्माण शीघ्र न कराया गया तो आंदोलन और धारदार होगा। प्रदर्शन में अजीत राय,संजय यादव, श्याम लाल पांडेय,कपिल राय, राजेश यादव,संजय राय, संजय गुप्ता , बंशी यादव आदि शामिल रहे।
