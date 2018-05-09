शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chandauli ›   सिंचाई बंधू की बैठक में अनुपस्थित दो एक्सइएन का रुका वेतन

सिंचाई बंधू की बैठक में अनुपस्थित दो एक्सइएन का रुका वेतन

Varanasi Bureau Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 12:48 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

चंदौली। सिंचाई बंधु की बैठक में एक्सईएन लघुडाल व मूसाखांड के अनुपस्थित होने पर दोनों अधिकारियों के वेतन को अवरुद्ध करने का सीडीओ ने दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। इसके साथ ही नहरों के सिल्ट को साफ न होने पर नाराजगी व्यक्त किया। नलकूप के मरम्मत का फर्जी सत्यापन रिपोर्ट देने पर एक्सईएन नलकूप को नोटिस भेजकर जबाब तलब किया गया है।
नलकूप आदि का मरम्मत नहीं किया गया है। इसके बाद भी इसके मरम्मत का सत्यापन रिपोर्ट डीएम को भेज दिया गया था। नलकूप के मरम्मत का सत्यापन डीएम ने बीडीओ के माध्यम से कराया जिस नलकूप बने ही नहीं है। इस पर एक्सईएन नलकूप को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। जबकि मुसाखांड व लघुडाल के अधिकारी बैठक में उपस्थित नहीं हुए। इस पर इन दोनों अधिकारियों के वेतन को रोकने का सीडीओ अभय कुुुमार श्रीवास्तव ने दिशा निर्देश दिया है। वहीं किसानों द्वारा नहरों की सफाई न होने की बात सामने रखी गई। इस पर मुगलसराय की विधायक साधना सिंह ने नहरों को समय से साफ कराने का दिशा निर्देश दिया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जैकलीन
Bollywood

सोनम का लहंगा पहनकर उन्हीं की शादी में पहुंचीं सबसे करीबी दोस्त, यकीन न हो तो देख लें सबूत

8 मई 2018

sonam kapoor kiss anand ahuja
Bollywood

शादी के बाद सोनम ने इस अंदाज में सबके सामने अपने 'रांझणा' को किया KISS, वीडियो देख लें

8 मई 2018

sonam wedding venue
Lifestyle

देखिए कैसा था सोनम की शादी का अरेंजमेंट, सामने आईं 300 करोड़ के वेन्यू की INSIDE PICTURES

8 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

Video: सोनम की शादी में पहुंचते ही रणवीर ने दिखाया जलवा, अर्जुन के साथ ऐसे दी आनंद आहूजा को बधाई

8 मई 2018

Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

बेटी की विदाई से पहले कुछ इस तरह सेलेब्स के साथ मस्ती करते दिखे पापा अनिल कपूर

8 मई 2018

sonam kapoor wedding
Bollywood

खबर पक्की है ! सोनम ने कर दिया कुछ ऐसा, एक साल तक शादी नहीं करेंगी जाह्नवी कपूर

8 मई 2018

Dangerous place
Weird Stories

कहीं धधकते ज्वालामुखी कहीं तेजाब भरे तालाब, ये हैं वो 10 जगह जहां जाने के नाम से कांप जाएगा हर इंसान

8 मई 2018

sonam wedding
Bollywood

सोनम की शादी के बाद वेन्यू के बाहर कुछ ऐसा करते दिखे भाई हर्षवर्धन, मीडिया खुश हुआ

8 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

VIDEO: वरमाला पहनाते समय सोनम कपूर ने आनंद से बोल दी ऐसी बात, मां ने सबके सामने ही लगाई डांट

8 मई 2018

sonam kapoor wedding
Bollywood

जाह्नवी को देख श्रीदेवी की यादें हो जाएंगी ताजा, बहन के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

8 मई 2018

Most Read

Lalu Yadav on parole and out of jail today To Attend Son Tej Pratap Wedding
Bihar

शादी से पहले तेज प्रताप को मिली सबसे बड़ी खुशी, आज जेल से बाहर आएंगे लालू

चारा घोटाला मामलों में सजा काट रहे राजद के राष्ट्रीय (राजद) अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद यादव अपने बड़े बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए बुधवार को पेरोल पर बाहर आएंगे। 

9 मई 2018

गंगेश्वरी क्षेत्र के अवंतिका देवी मंदिर से मरोरा को जोड़ने वाले पैंटून पुल की हो रही मरम्मत।
Amroha

पीपे के पुल से आवाजाही शुरू

9 मई 2018

हर सप्ताह धार्मिक स्थलों के लिए रवाना होगी बस
Chandigarh

हर सप्ताह धार्मिक स्थलों के लिए रवाना होगी बस

9 मई 2018

61 senior PCS officers transferred in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में 61 सीनियर पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले, कई जिलों के नगर आयुक्त व अपर जिलाधिकारी बदले

9 मई 2018

अखिलेश यादव व शिवपाल यादव।
Lucknow

खत्म होगा परिवार का झगड़ा, शिवपाल सिंह यादव बनाए जा सकते हैं सपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव

9 मई 2018

बीएचयू कैंपस के बाहर फोर्स
Varanasi

बीएचयू के दो हॉस्टल के छात्रों के बीच पथराव, फेंके गए पेट्रोल बम

9 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

टला नहीं तूफान का खतरा, धूल भरी आंधी चली  

9 मई 2018

ट्रांस हिंडन के जाम को खत्म करेगी हिंडन कैनाल बैंक रोड-Ghaziabad city
Ghaziabad

ट्रांस हिंडन के जाम को खत्म करेगी हिंडन कैनाल बैंक रोड-Ghaziabad city

9 मई 2018

पहले लिखित परीक्षा बाद में होगा फिजिकल
Ghaziabad

पहले लिखित परीक्षा बाद में होगा फिजिकल

9 मई 2018

lalu prasad yadav's parole could be stay due to rjd mla statement
Jharkhand

लालू ने बेटे की शादी के लिए मांगी 5 दिन की पैरोल, RJD विधायक ने सेहत से खिलवाड़ का लगाया आरोप

8 मई 2018

Related Videos

शर्मनाक! चलती ट्रेन से महिला और 5 साल के बच्चे को फेंका

यूपी के चंदौली में कुछ बदमाशों ने एक महिला और उसके पांच साल के बच्चे को चलती ट्रेन से फेंक दिया। बदमाशों ने इस वारदात को लूट के इरादे से अंजाम दिया। 

3 मई 2018

CHANDAULI NEWS 3:00

VIDEO:यूपी में दोस्त की मौत पर पूरा शहर फूंका

20 अप्रैल 2018

चंदौली 3:01

यूपी पुलिस का सफाई अभियान जारी, चंदौली में मार गिराया पच्चीस हजार का इनामी

21 मार्च 2018

यूपी बोर्ड 1:30

यूपी के इस जिले में पकड़ा गया 15 हजार में 10वीं पास करा देनेवाला गिरोह

18 फरवरी 2018

चंदौली 1:29

चंदौली में महिलाओं ने सरकारी अधिकारी को कॉलर पकड़कर मारे थप्पड़

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

एएमयू बाब-ए-सैयद से जिलाधिकारी आवास के लिए मानव श्रृंखला बनाकर मार्च निकालती एएमयू छात्रों की भीड़।
Aligarh

गिरेबान पकड़ मोदी-योगी को उतार देंगे गद्दी से: मशकूर

9 मई 2018

गांव नूरपुर में पेड़ से बंधा पशु चोर।
Aligarh

पशु चोराें से ग्रामीणों की मुठभेड़, एक धरा

9 मई 2018

आगरा में हो रही डिफेंस कॉरिडोर की मीटिंग में शामिल ।
Aligarh

डिफेंस के 275 आइटमों की सूची से मनपसंद काम छांटेंगे अलीगढ़ के उद्यमी

9 मई 2018

बेहतर यातायात व्यवस्था को सामूहिक प्रयास जरूरी
Dehradun

बेहतर यातायात व्यवस्था को सामूहिक प्रयास जरूरी

9 मई 2018

कांग्रेसियों ने फूंका राज्य सरकार का पुतला
Dehradun

कांग्रेसियों ने फूंका राज्य सरकार का पुतला

9 मई 2018

आज हल्की बारिश का अनुमान
Dehradun

आज हल्की बारिश का अनुमान

9 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.