ईद के लिए कुर्बानी के पशुओं की हुई जमकर खरीद

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 11:42 PM IST
गुलावठी। नगर में सोमवार को लगने वाली साप्ताहिक पशु पैंठ में ईद उल अजहा के लिए कुर्बानी के पशुओं की खरीद फरोख्त की गई। बड़ी संख्या में बकरे, भैंस और कटरे पैठ में बिकने के लिए आए। दूर-दूर से अनेक नगरों व कस्बों से आए लोगों ने पैठ में कुर्बानी के पशु खरीदे। पैठ संचालक सैय्यद सलीम अहमद ने बताया कि एक कटिया 70 हजार में बिकी है और बकरा 40 हजार रुपये तक में बिका है। बताते हैं कि गुलावठी की पशु पैठ की गिनती उत्तर प्रदेश की बड़ी पैठों में की जाती है। यहां व्यापारी पूरे प्रदेश से पशुओं की खरीद फरोख्त के लिए आते हैं।
bulandshahar news
