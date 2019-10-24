शहर चुनें

Bijnor

विजेता खिलाड़ियों को किया गया सम्मानित

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 12:06 AM IST
बिजनौर में वर्धमान कॉलेज की खो खो प्रतियोगिता में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने पर सम्मानित करते प्राचार्य।
बिजनौर में वर्धमान कॉलेज की खो खो प्रतियोगिता में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने पर सम्मानित करते प्राचार्य।
विजेता खिलाड़ियों को किया गया सम्मानित
बिजनौर। वर्धमान कॉलेज के खिलाड़ियों ने अंतरमहाविद्यालय खो खो प्रतियोगिता व निशानेबाजी में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। कॉलेज में खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित किया गया।
खेल विभाग प्रभारी शांतनु सिंह के अनुसार गन्ना उत्पादक कॉलेज बहेड़ी में हुई खो खो पुरुष वर्ग प्रतियोगिता में कॉलेज की टीम ने एसपीएस कॉलेज शाहजहांपुर को हराकर ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा किया। इसके अलावा उज्ज्वल आर्य ने निशानेबाजी में एयर पिस्टल वर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता है। प्राचार्य सीएम जैन ने खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान डॉ. एसके शोन, डॉ. एकेएस राणा, डॉ. संजय त्यागी, डॉ. प्रीति खन्ना, डॉ. जेके विश्वकर्मा, डॉ. रेशू शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।
