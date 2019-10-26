शहर चुनें

Garbage is in the grip of Mahavatpur Billauch-Chauganwa road

ग्रामवासियों ने प्रशासन से कूड़ा हटवाए जाने की मांग की

Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 10:51 PM IST
नजीबाबाद में महावतपुर बिल्लौच-चौगांवा संपर्क मार्ग पर पड़ा कूड़ा।
नजीबाबाद में महावतपुर बिल्लौच-चौगांवा संपर्क मार्ग पर पड़ा कूड़ा। - फोटो : NAZIBABAD
ख़बर सुनें
कूड़े की गिरफ्त में है महावतपुर बिल्लौच-चौगांवा संपर्क मार्ग
नजीबाबाद। महावतपुर बिल्लौच-चौगांवा संपर्क मार्ग कूड़े की गिरफ्त में है। संपर्क मार्ग पर कूड़ा फैलने से जहां ग्रामवासियों को आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं वातावरण दूषित होने से क्षेत्र में संक्रामक रोग फैलने की आशंका बनी है।
महावतपुर बिल्लौच-चौगांवा संपर्क मार्ग नजीबाबाद-कोटद्वार नेशनल हाईवे को जोड़ता है। ग्रामवासी संपर्क मार्ग से नगर व कोटद्वार के लिए आवागमन करते हैं। संपर्क मार्ग के दोनों और कूड़ा फैलने से मार्ग संकरा हो गया। धर्मपाल सिंह, कृष्णपाल, धर्मेंद्र, सुरेंद्र सिंह, राकेश सिंह, महेंद्र सिंह, चमन सिंह आदि का कहना है कि काफी समय पहले नगर पालिका ने कूड़ा डंपिंग के लिए जमीन किराए पर ली थी। बाद में भूमि मालिक ने नगरपालिका से अनुबंध तोड़ दिया। लेकिन संपर्क मार्ग पर कूड़ा डाला जाना जारी है। प्रशासन से मांग की है कि मार्ग से कूड़ा हटवाया जाए और डंपिंग स्थल पर ही कूड़ा डलवाया जाए।
bijnor
