भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की बैठक

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 12:32 AM IST
भाजयुमो के नगर अध्यक्ष बने दीपक
हल्दौर। नगर के एक बैंक्वेट हाल में आयोजित भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की बैठक में दीपक चौहान को मोर्चा का नगर अध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया गया। बैठक में मुख्य अतिथि ने नरेंद्र मोदी को देश का दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री बनाए जाने के लिए सहयोग करने का आह्वान किया।
शनिवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे सभागार में भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से युवा दीपक चौहान को भाजपा युवा मोर्चा का नगर अध्यक्ष चुना गया। इस अवसर पर भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के जिला अध्यक्ष रवि चौधरी ने कहा कि देश के विकास में युवाओं की अहम भूमिका होती है। युवा देश के बेहतर जनप्रतिनिधि को वोट देकर बेहतर तरीके से चुनाव में भागीदारी करते है। उन्होंने क्षेत्रवासियों से लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के प्रति अधिक मतदान कर दोबारा नरेंद्र मोदी को देश का प्रधानमंत्री बनाने का आह्वान किया। इस अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि जिला कार्यकारिणी सदस्य राजन कर्णवाल, देवेश चौहान, आकाश चौहान, तुषार पटेल, अनुराग राजपूत, शिवम शर्मा, जानू रस्तौगी, मोहित वर्मा, राहुल राजपूत, हनी चौहान, परवेंद्र आदि मौजूद रहे।

