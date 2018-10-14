शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   घोड़ी खेत में घुसने पर घोड़ी की गोली मारकर हत्या, पीड़ित घोड़ी को तांगे में डालकर पहुंचा थाने

घोड़ी खेत में घुसने पर घोड़ी की गोली मारकर हत्या, पीड़ित घोड़ी को तांगे में डालकर पहुंचा थाने

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 11:41 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
खेत में घुसने पर घोड़ी की गोली मारी
विज्ञापन
चांदपुर। घोड़ी के खेत में घुसने पर खेत मालिक ने घोड़ी के गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।
मोहल्ला काजी सराय निवासी रफीक घोड़ी तांगे से मजदूरी कर परिवार का पालन पोषण करता है। रफीक ने बताया कि उसके बच्चे बास्टा रोड पर घोड़ी को चरा रहे थे। घोड़ी एक व्यक्ति के खेत में चली गई ।इस पर खेत स्वामी ने तमंचे से घोड़ी के गोली मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। पीड़ित दूसरे तांगे में घोड़ी को लेकर थाने पहुंच गया। पीड़ित ने आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है। कोतवाली निरीक्षक वीरेंद्र सिंह ने जांच कर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है।

Recommended

himani shivpuri
Dehradun

#Me Too: एक्ट्रेस हिमानी शिवपुरी ने लगाया आरोप, कहा रात को मेरे कमरे में घुस आए थे आलोक नाथ और...

14 अक्टूबर 2018

नेहा पेंडसे
Bollywood

नेहा पेंडसे 'बिग बॉस' से हुईं बेघर वहीं #MeToo में आया भूषण कुमार का नाम, बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Television

श्रीसंथ की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने पकड़ा सबसे बड़ा झूठ, बोलीं- 'पत्नी को धोखा देकर मेरे साथ लिव इन में रहे'

14 अक्टूबर 2018

sreesanth
sreesanth wife
nikesha patel
nikesha patel
Television

श्रीसंथ की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने पकड़ा सबसे बड़ा झूठ, बोलीं- 'पत्नी को धोखा देकर मेरे साथ लिव इन में रहे'

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः जानिए कैसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन

15 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

इस हीरो ने कंगना रनौत पर लगाया शोषण करने का आरोप, जवाब मांगा तो पहले जोर से हंसी और फिर...

14 अक्टूबर 2018

kangana
अध्ययन सुमन
d
कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

इस हीरो ने कंगना रनौत पर लगाया शोषण करने का आरोप, जवाब मांगा तो पहले जोर से हंसी और फिर...

14 अक्टूबर 2018

video viral by gangraping with VIII class student by Seven people
National

आठवीं की छात्रा से गैंगरेप कर वीडियो किया वायरल, दरिंदगी में सात लोग शामिल

14 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

donald trump
America

सऊदी अरब के साथ हथियार समझौता रद्द करने के खिलाफ हैं डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

14 अक्टूबर 2018

अंतरिक्ष कचरा
India News

अंतरिक्ष का कचरा बन चुके हैं 95 फीसदी मानवनिर्मित उपग्रह

14 अक्टूबर 2018

ऑनलाइन शराब बिक्री
India News

महाराष्ट्र में शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री, होम डिलिवरी की मिल सकती है इजाजत

14 अक्टूबर 2018

श्रीलंका
World

श्रीलंका है बेमिसाल, 92% लोग साक्षर तो 70% लोग बौद्ध धर्म के अनुयायी

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Underwater hotels in world
India News

पानी के अंदर बसे हैं दुनिया के ये होटल, बेहद अद्भुत है इनका नजारा

14 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Richest journalist Megyn Marie Kelly is against Donald Trump
America

इस वजह से ट्रंप के खिलाफ हैं दुनिया की सबसे महंगी पत्रकार मेगन मैरी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Go Air: Air asia navratri sale offer, fly for rupees 999 only
Business Diary

गोएयर, एयर एशिया का नवरात्रि ऑफर, फेस्टिव सीजन में 999 में कीजिए हवाई सफर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Man gave divorce to his wife due to google map in Peru
World

गूगल मैप के कारण पति ने दिया पत्नी को तलाक, फेसबुक पर बताई वजह

13 अक्टूबर 2018

#MeToo : Know about real estate queen Jennifer Lawrence
World

#MeToo कैंपेन का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं ये रियल एस्टेट क्वीन, लग्जरी लाइफ के लिए हैं मशहूर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

red light area Delhi
India News

..क्या अपने अंत की ओर है दिल्ली का रेड लाइट एरिया

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि उनके अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है और अबकी बार बसपा ही केंद्र की सत्ता में पहुंचेगी। और कहा मुस्लिम और हमारा खून एक...

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
छात्रा से गैंग रेप का मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Bijnor

छात्रा से गैंग रेप का मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

15 अक्टूबर 2018

बेलगाम कर्मचारी, बेखबर पालिका
Bijnor

बेलगाम कर्मचारी, बेखबर पालिका

15 अक्टूबर 2018

दिव्यांग जनों की बैठक महीने के दूसरे रविवार को
Bijnor

दिव्यांग जनों की बैठक महीने के दूसरे रविवार को

15 अक्टूबर 2018

सौभग्य विद्युत योजना में शहरी क्षेत्रों में भी दिए गए कनेक्शन
Bijnor

सौभग्य विद्युत योजना में शहरी क्षेत्रों में भी दिए गए कनेक्शन

14 अक्टूबर 2018

बदरिया बाजार में फोर्स के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर बवाल: पुलिस ने 13 लोगों को दबोचा, 100 से ज्यादा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

वेब समूह के चीनी मिलों के देरी से चलने को लेकर किसानों में बेचैनी
Bijnor

वेब समूह के चीनी मिलों के देरी से चलने को लेकर किसानों में बेचैनी

14 अक्टूबर 2018

हर्ष फायरिंग के खर्च से गरीब बच्चों को पढ़ाएं
Bijnor

हर्ष फायरिंग के खर्च से गरीब बच्चों को पढ़ाएं

14 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर सिंह व अखिलेश यादव
Meerut

अमर सिंह ने अखिलेश पर साधा निशाना, कहा- मोदी नहीं होने देंगे एससीएसटी एक्ट का दुरुपयोग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

हादसे में पोते की मौत दादा घायल
Bijnor

हादसे में पोते की मौत दादा घायल

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

देखिए कहां से दवा लेते हैं सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता के बारे में आपने कम ही खबरें पढ़ी और देखी होंगी लेकिन बिजनौर से खबर आई है कि सीएम के पिता वहां एक दवाखाना में दवा लेने पहुंचे थे। देखिए आखिर कहां से दवाइयां लेते हैं सीएम साहब के पिता।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

बिजनौर 3:48

VIDEO: फैक्ट्री का बॉयलर फटा, देखते-देखते ऐसे जिंदा जल गए 6 लोग

12 सितंबर 2018

UP NEWS 2:54

बिजनौर में बाढ़ के पानी का बढ़ा तांडव

5 सितंबर 2018

bijnor 1:19

VIDEO: इस वीडियो के बाद पति-पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी, वजह का किया खुलासा

31 अगस्त 2018

BIJNOR BULLET SHOT 1:39

VIDEO: स्कूल से निकाले गए छात्र ने प्रिंसिपल को मारी गोली

30 अगस्त 2018

Related

थ्री व्हीलर पलटन से नौ सवारियां घायल
Bijnor

थ्री व्हीलर पलटन से नौ सवारियां घायल

14 अक्टूबर 2018

समस्या का निदान न होने पर प्रदेश महासचिव ने शासन, प्रशासन को जमकर ललकारा, 15 को महापंचायत में किसानों से पहुंचने का ऐलान
Bijnor

समस्या का निदान न होने पर प्रदेश महासचिव ने शासन, प्रशासन को जमकर ललकारा, 15 को महापंचायत में किसानों से पहुंचने का ऐलान

14 अक्टूबर 2018

पावटी में पकड़े गए फर्जी स्वास्थ्य एजेंट, ग्रामीणों ने की पिटाई
Bijnor

पावटी में पकड़े गए फर्जी स्वास्थ्य एजेंट, ग्रामीणों ने की पिटाई

14 अक्टूबर 2018

लूट का माल खरीदने के शक में सर्राफ को उठाया
Bijnor

लूट का माल खरीदने के शक में सर्राफ को उठाया

14 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

दलित युवती को बहला- फुसलाकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म, अश्लील वीडियो की वायरल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Dispute of Dalits and Rajputs in Saharanpur and many injured
Meerut

यूपी: सहारनपुर में फिर दलित-राजपूतों में विवाद, तीन युवकों की जमकर पिटाई

11 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.