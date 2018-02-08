अपना शहर चुनें

महिला के शव की शनाख्त

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:13 AM IST
शव की शनाख्त हुुई
नगीना (बिजनौर)। नगीना-धामपुर मार्ग स्थित रेलवे माल गोदाम के पास एक महिला का शव मिला था। पुलिस ने शव के पहचान की काफी कोशिश की लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चल सका। बुधवार को दुपहर मृतका का पति गोविंद नगीना थाना पहुंचा और मृतका महिला के कपड़ों से उसकी पहचान की। कोटद्वार निवासी गोविंद ने बताया कि 27 जनवरी को उसकी पत्नी घर से बिना बताए चली गई थी। उसकी मानसिक स्थिति कमजोर और काफी समय से बीमार चल रही थी। उसने बताया कि उसे बाएं हाथ पर फालिस पड़ा था। महिला के पति ने यह भी बताया कि उसे अपनी पत्नी को कोटद्वार में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई थी।

छत से गिरे बच्चे की मौत
नगीना (बिजनौर)। दो दिन पूर्व छत से गिर कर गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए 10 वर्षीय बालक मोमीन की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। परिवार में शव पहुंचने पर कोहराम मच गया। मोहल्ला सैय्यदवाड़ा निवासी मोमीन (10) पुत्र मोहम्मद जैद दो दिन पूर्व छत पर खेलते समय नीचे गिर गया था। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे मेरठ रेफर किया गया था। मेरठ में उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई, बुधवार को उसका शव नगीना पहुंचने पर परिवार में कोहराम मच गया।

