पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई

Sun, 11 Mar 2018
बिजनौर। रविवार को जिले भर के पल्स पोलियो अभियान के अंतर्गत करीब चार लाख नौनिहालों को पल्स पोलियो ड्रॉप पिलाई गई।
सीडीओ इंद्रमणि त्रिपाठी व सीएमओ डा.राकेश मित्तल ने काजीपाड़ा में बने एक केंद्र पर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो ड्रॉप पिलाई। सीएमओ ने बताया कि पोलियो को जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए जनता में जागरूकता आ रही है। सभी केंद्रों पर बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई है। बुलव्वा टोलियां इस अभियान में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जो बच्चे खुराक पीने से छूट जाएंगे, उन्हें डोर-टू-डोर अभियान चलाकर दवा पिलाई जाएगी।

