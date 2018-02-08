अपना शहर चुनें

स्कूल में खड़े मैजिक में लगी आग ,चालक कूदकर भागा

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:04 AM IST
स्कूल में खड़े मैजिक में लगी आग
बिजनौर। नूरपुर मार्ग स्थित रूट इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में छात्र-छात्राओं को स्कूल से घर लाने ले जाने के लिए लगे मैजिक में अचानक आग लग गई। चालक मैजिक को छोड़कर भाग गया। आग की लपटों से बच्चे सहम गए।
बुधवार को दिन में करीब ढाई बजे मैजिक बच्चों को छुट्टी के बाद घर लेे जाने के लिए स्कूल में खड़ा था। दिन में करीब ढाई बजे मैजिक में अचानक आग लग गई। चालक मैजिक से कूदकर भाग गया। हादसे के दौरान सभी बच्चे अपनी कक्षा में पढ़ाई कर रहे थे। आग लगने के दौरान मैजिक में कई धमाके हुए। जिनकी आवाज सुनकर बच्चे घबरा गए। स्कूल से अग्निशमन विभाग को सूचना दी गई। स्कूल के लोग भी आग बुझाने में जुट गए। अग्निशमन की टीम ने लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया। तब तक मैजिक बुरी तरह जल चुका था। मैजिक में आग मैजिक की वायरिंग में से निकली चिंगारी से बताई जा रही है। आग लगने के दौरान मौके पर लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई। नूरपुर मार्ग से निकल रहे लोग हादसा देखने के लिए रुकेे रहे। गनीमत रही कि हादसे के दौरान मैजिक में कोई सवार नहीं था।

