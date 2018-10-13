शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   ुलदार ने बछिया को बनाया निवाला

ुलदार ने बछिया को बनाया निवाला

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 11:49 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
गुलदार ने बछिया को बनाया निवाला
विज्ञापन
शिवाला कलां। शुक्रवार की रात गांव जुझैला में गुलदार ने एक किसान की पशुशाला में घुसकर एक बछिया को निवाला बना लिया। सुबह जब किसान पशुओं को चारा डालने पहुंचा तो वहां बछिया के अवशेष पड़े देखकर उसके होश उड़ गए। गांव में गुलदार के बछिया को मारने की घटना से दहशत फैली हुई है।
गांव जुझैला निवासी विपिन कुमार के घर मे ही पशुशाला बनी हुई है। शुक्रवार की रात वह पशुशाला में अपने पशुओं को बांधकर घर मे सो गया। सुबह जब परिवार के लोग पशुओं को चारा डालने पशुशाला पहुंचे तो वहां बंधी एक गाय की छोटी बछिया को देखकर उनके होश उड़ गए। बछिया को किसी जानवर ने मारकर आधा खा लिया था। आसपास पंजो के निशान देखकर ग्रामीण बछिया मारने वाले जानवर को गुलदार का उसे निवाला बनाना मा रहे हैं। गुलदार के गांव में आने से ग्रामीणों में दहशत का माहौल है और ग्रामीण अकेले जंगल जाते हुए भी डर रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग से गुलदार को पकड़वाने की मांग की है।

Recommended

मनोज कुमार की शादी
Chandigarh

मिसालः इस ओलंपियन पहलवान ने की बिना दहेज के शादी, एक मुट्ठी चावल में की थी सगाई

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पत्नियों और गर्लफ्रेंड से जुड़े नियम में बदलाव चाहते हैं कप्तान कोहली, बीसीसीआई ने सुनाया फैसला

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
Virushka
Virushka
rohit sharma wife
Cricket News

पत्नियों और गर्लफ्रेंड से जुड़े नियम में बदलाव चाहते हैं कप्तान कोहली, बीसीसीआई ने सुनाया फैसला

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu says, Pakistan better than South India in many ways
Shimla

सिद्धू ने फिर दिया विवादित बयान- "दक्षिण भारत से बेहतर है पाकिस्तान"

13 अक्टूबर 2018

jobs
Jobs

नहीं रहेंगे बेरोजगार अगर जान लेंगे ये 6 तरीके, आजमाकर देखें

13 अक्टूबर 2018

शहीद विक्रमजीत सिंह का बेटा
Chandigarh

Pics: शहीद जवान के घर जन्मा नन्हा 'विक्रमजीत', देख मां बोली कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर सब भावुक

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

आलोक नाथ के साथ काम कर चुकीं अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने खोली पोल, बोलीं - 'एक बार तो फ्लाइट में ही...'

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Himani Shivpuri and Alok Nath
Himani Shivpuri
ALOK NATH
Himani Shivpuri
Bollywood

आलोक नाथ के साथ काम कर चुकीं अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने खोली पोल, बोलीं - 'एक बार तो फ्लाइट में ही...'

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Richest journalist Megyn Marie Kelly is against Donald Trump
America

इस वजह से ट्रंप के खिलाफ हैं दुनिया की सबसे महंगी पत्रकार मेगन मैरी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Go Air: Air asia navratri sale offer, fly for rupees 999 only
Business Diary

गोएयर, एयर एशिया का नवरात्रि ऑफर, फेस्टिव सीजन में 999 में कीजिए हवाई सफर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Man gave divorce to his wife due to google map in Peru
World

गूगल मैप के कारण पति ने दिया पत्नी को तलाक, फेसबुक पर बताई वजह

13 अक्टूबर 2018

#MeToo : Know about real estate queen Jennifer Lawrence
World

#MeToo कैंपेन का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं ये रियल एस्टेट क्वीन, लग्जरी लाइफ के लिए हैं मशहूर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

red light area Delhi
India News

..क्या अपने अंत की ओर है दिल्ली का रेड लाइट एरिया

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ssc
Jobs

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस से मिल रही हैं सरकारी नौकरियां

13 अक्टूबर 2018

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में मंदिर
Cricket News

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में बने मंदिर ने बदला टीम इंडिया का भाग्य, 2011 के बाद से नहीं हारी मैच

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार
Chandigarh

तस्वीरेंः गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार ने की शादी, जानें कौन हैं जीवन संगिनी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी भारत को धमकी, दम है तो ईरान से खरीद कर दिखाए तेल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्लम थुलासी
India News

सबरीमाला: अभिनेता कोल्लम ने कहा- मंदिर आने वाली महिलाओं के कर देंगे दो टुकड़े

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

चंद्रशेखर ऊर्फ रावण
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर बोला- मुस्लिम और हमारा एक खून, भाजपा-कांग्रेस से नहीं कोई नाता

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि उनके अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है और अबकी बार बसपा ही केंद्र की सत्ता में पहुंचेगी। और कहा मुस्लिम और हमारा खून एक...

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
बदरिया बाजार में फोर्स के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर बवाल: पुलिस ने 13 लोगों को दबोचा, 100 से ज्यादा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर सिंह व अखिलेश यादव
Meerut

अमर सिंह ने अखिलेश पर साधा निशाना, कहा- मोदी नहीं होने देंगे एससीएसटी एक्ट का दुरुपयोग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मिशन मोदी अगेन पीएम कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते राज्यसभा सदस्य ठाकुर अमर सिंह।
Bijnor

तेल से ज्यादा है जान कीमती, हिंदू बंटेगा तो मरेगा: अमर सिंह

13 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Meerut

दलित युवती को बहला- फुसलाकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म, अश्लील वीडियो की वायरल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मंच पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

मिशन 2019: किसानों के मोर्चे पर भाजपा का मंथन, कार्यकर्ताओं को दिए ये टिप्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Dispute of Dalits and Rajputs in Saharanpur and many injured
Meerut

यूपी: सहारनपुर में फिर दलित-राजपूतों में विवाद, तीन युवकों की जमकर पिटाई

11 अक्टूबर 2018

धार्मिक स्थलों को लेकर पुलिस के साथ भिड़ते ग्रामीण।
Bijnor

धार्मिकस्थल का निर्माण गिराने पर टकराव, पुलिस पर पथराव

13 अक्टूबर 2018

जांच करती पुलिस और नीचे महिला का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर महिला की हत्या, बदमाश लूट ले गए जिंदगीभर की कमाई

12 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

थाने पहुंचा 10 साल का बालक, कहा- साहब! घर में शराब की पेटियां रखी है, उन्हें पकड़ लो

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

देखिए कहां से दवा लेते हैं सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता के बारे में आपने कम ही खबरें पढ़ी और देखी होंगी लेकिन बिजनौर से खबर आई है कि सीएम के पिता वहां एक दवाखाना में दवा लेने पहुंचे थे। देखिए आखिर कहां से दवाइयां लेते हैं सीएम साहब के पिता।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

बिजनौर 3:48

VIDEO: फैक्ट्री का बॉयलर फटा, देखते-देखते ऐसे जिंदा जल गए 6 लोग

12 सितंबर 2018

UP NEWS 2:54

बिजनौर में बाढ़ के पानी का बढ़ा तांडव

5 सितंबर 2018

bijnor 1:19

VIDEO: इस वीडियो के बाद पति-पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी, वजह का किया खुलासा

31 अगस्त 2018

BIJNOR BULLET SHOT 1:39

VIDEO: स्कूल से निकाले गए छात्र ने प्रिंसिपल को मारी गोली

30 अगस्त 2018

Related

गणना अभियान के तहत गंगा में दिखीं डॉल्फिन।
Bijnor

बिजनौर छोड़ मेरठ की ओर प्रवास कर रहीं डॉल्फिन

13 अक्टूबर 2018

धामपुर तहसील में ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली में भरे पशु।
Bijnor

किसानों ने तहसील को पशुओं से भरा, हंगामा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

पौड़ी-दिल्ली नेशनल हाईवे पर लगा जाम।
Bijnor

ओलावृष्टि, आंधी व बारिश से धान सहित कई फसलों को नुकसान

12 अक्टूबर 2018

गन्ना डालने जाते किसान
Bijnor

गन्ना विभाग अब किसानों की फर्दो के सत्यान में जुटा, नौ किसानों की फर्द सत्यापन में मिली फरजी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

ambedkar statue
Meerut

सहारनपुर: आम्बेडकर की स्कूल में बनाई गई पेंटिंग पर पोती कालिख, दलित समाज में रोष

7 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: डेयरी की आड़ में गोकशी, पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर भागे गोतस्कर

11 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.