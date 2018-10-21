शहर चुनें

Bijnor

ीनी मिल 31 अक्तूबर से पहले चलाने के निर्देश

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Oct 2018 12:17 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
चीनी मिल 31 अक्तूबर से पहले चलाने के निर्देश
बिजनौर। शासन के विशेष सचिव गन्ना ने चीनी मिलों को 31 अक्तूबर से पहले चलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। कहा कि विभागीय अधिकारी पेराई सीजन की सभी तैयारियां समय से पूरा कर लें।
जिला गन्ना अधिकारी यशपाल सिंह के अनुसार शासन के विशेष सचिव गन्ना व मुरादाबाद मंडल के नोडल अधिकारी आरके मिश्र ने मुरादाबाद में गन्ना पेराई सीजन की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की है। विशेष सचिव का कहना है कि शासन के लिए किसान हित प्राथमिकता है। मुरादाबाद मंडल गन्ना बाहुल्य क्षेत्र है। इसलिए सभी चीनी मिल 31 अक्तूबर से पहले चलवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। विशेष सचिव ने मंडल के गन्ना समिति सचिव व वरिष्ठ गन्ना विकास निरीक्षक की बैठक में पर्ची निगमन, प्राथमिक व अंतिम कलैंडर वितरण, गन्ना मेलों में आई आपत्तियों की फीडिंग, इंक्वायरी टर्मिनल की स्थापना आदि की समीक्षा की है।

