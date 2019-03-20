शहर चुनें

Bijnor ›   ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार घायल

ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार घायल

Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 10:42 PM IST
अफजलगढ़। गांव जामुनवाला निवासी जगदीश पुत्र गुरमुख और सिकंदर पुत्र बलविंदर बाइक से अफजलगढ़ की ओर से आ रहे थे। गांव विजयनगर के निकट सामने से आ रहे टैक्टर ट्राली की चपेट में दोनों घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। यहां से दोनों को हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया। उधर, चालक ट्रैक्टर लेकर फरार हो गया।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मो. जाकिर।
Bijnor

समझौता एक्सप्रेस ब्लास्ट फैसले से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं परिजन

बिजनौर। समझौता एक्सप्रेस में हुए ब्लास्ट में नजीबाबाद के दंपती की मृत्यु हुई थी। जबकि उनका युवा पुत्र गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ था। 12 वर्ष बाद आए फैसले में आरोपियों के बरी होने से परिजन आश्चर्य में हैं।

20 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पुलिस को सौंपी तहरीर, मारपीट और सामान ले जाने का लगाया आरोप
Bijnor

पुलिस को सौंपी तहरीर, मारपीट और सामान ले जाने का लगाया आरोप

20 मार्च 2019

कार की टक्कर से दीवार गिरी, हंगामा
Bijnor

कार की टक्कर से दीवार गिरी, हंगामा

20 मार्च 2019

बिजनौर में पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते बसपा नेता मलूक नागर।
Bijnor

गुर्जरों को साधने के लिए बसपा का नागर पर दांव

20 मार्च 2019

मनोरंजन जुलूस धूमधाम से निकला
Bijnor

मनोरंजन जुलूस धूमधाम से निकला

20 मार्च 2019

पुलिस ने की छापामारी, 33 किलो नकली देशी घी के साथ तीन पकड़े
Bijnor

पुलिस ने की छापामारी, 33 किलो नकली देशी घी के साथ तीन पकड़े

20 मार्च 2019

आशीष ने जस्ट कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में पाई सफलता
Bijnor

आशीष ने जस्ट कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में पाई सफलता

20 मार्च 2019

मदरसा तालीमुल कुरआन में दीनी जलसा आयोजित
Bijnor

मदरसा तालीमुल कुरआन में दीनी जलसा आयोजित

20 मार्च 2019

होली की तैयारियों मे जुटे नागरिक
Bijnor

होली की तैयारियों मे जुटे नागरिक

20 मार्च 2019

कमानी टूटने से ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा
Bijnor

कमानी टूटने से ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा

20 मार्च 2019

