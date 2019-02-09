शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
रैली निकालकर फाइलेरिया के प्रति किया जागरूक

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 01:14 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ज्ञानपुर। राष्ट्रीय फाइलेरिया दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में शुक्रवार को स्काउट की ओर से जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। डॉ. कमाल अहमद सिद्दीकी के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई रैली को सीएमओ डॉ. लक्ष्मी सिंह ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। जिला चिकित्सालय से निकली रैली में शामिल लोगों ने नगर भ्रमण करते हुए फाइलेरिया के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक किया। मौके पर डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. जेपी सिंह, मलेरिया अधिकारी रामआसरे पाल, आरके सिंह, सुजीत प्रभाकर, अनिल कुमार दूबे, प्रमोद आदि शामिल रहे।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
