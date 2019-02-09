शहर चुनें

जमीन के सीमांकन में प्रधान के फर्जी दस्तखत!

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 01:26 AM IST
ज्ञानपुर। मुख्यमंत्री के संदर्भित आईजीआरएस पोर्टल में राजस्व विभाग के अफसर किस तरीके से मनमानी करते हैं, इसकी एक बानगी औराई के बीसापुर गांव में देखने को मिली। यहां पर जमीन के सीमांकन से लेकर अन्य गतिविधियों में प्रधान के फर्जी दस्तखत का प्रयोग किया गया। मामला सामने आने पर प्रधान ने प्रमुख सचिव, डीएम समेत अन्य आला अधिकारियों को प्रार्थना पत्र भेजकर जांच कराने की मांग की।
औराई के बीसापुर गांव निवासी विजय बहादुर ने पूर्व में गांव के स्कूल, तालाब और सरकारी जमीनों पर हो रहे कब्जे की शिकायत आईजीआरएस पर की थी। प्रकरण में राजस्व विभाग की ओर से संदर्भ संख्या 400119818014552 समेत तीन का निस्तारण गलत तरीके से कर दिया गया। इस प्रकरण के निस्तारण में प्रधान उमाशंकर पटेल संग आरोपी लोगों को भी गवाह बनाया गया। मामला सामने आने पर प्रधान ने पत्र भेजकर दस्तखत को फर्जी बताया। कहा कि राजस्व विभाग गलत तरीके से उनके दस्तखत बनाकर मामले को निस्तारित दिखाया है, जबकि ऐसा नहीं हुआ है। प्रधान ने हलफनामा देकर प्रकरण की जांच कराने की मांग की।

मुरलीधर दुबे
Varanasi

पिता की डांट के डर से भागा किशोर, 42 साल बाद मिला इस हाल में

आपने सिर्फ फिल्मों में देखा होगा कि बचपन में घर छोड़कर भागा एक बच्चा किस तरह से सालों बाद अपने परिवार से मिलता है। ऐसा रील लाइफ में नहीं बल्कि यूपी के भदोही में असल जिंदगी में हुआ है...

8 फरवरी 2019

शादी का झांसा देकर नाबालिग से यौन शोषण (एक अन्य खबर)
Bhadohi

शादी का झांसा देकर नाबालिग से यौन शोषण (एक अन्य खबर)

9 फरवरी 2019

दो करोड़ 32 लाख से संवर रहा औराई बस डिपो
Bhadohi

दो करोड़ 32 लाख से संवर रहा औराई बस डिपो

9 फरवरी 2019

ब्रम्हकुमारी में अहिंसा परमो धर्म विषयक गोष्ठी
Bhadohi

ब्रम्हकुमारी में अहिंसा परमो धर्म विषयक गोष्ठी

9 फरवरी 2019

सीमावर्ती इलाकों में खुलेआम चल रही शराब की अवैध फैक्ट्री
Bhadohi

सीमावर्ती इलाकों में खुलेआम चल रही शराब की अवैध फैक्ट्री

9 फरवरी 2019

कांशीराम आवास के 1100 मकानों पर अवैध कब्जा
Bhadohi

कांशीराम आवास के 1100 मकानों पर अवैध कब्जा

9 फरवरी 2019

भाई ने उजाड़ा भाई का आशियाना
Bhadohi

भाई ने उजाड़ा भाई का आशियाना

8 फरवरी 2019

भदोही: उप्र बजट (दो खबरें)
Bhadohi

भदोही: उप्र बजट (दो खबरें)

8 फरवरी 2019

भदोही: उप्र बजट
Bhadohi

भदोही: उप्र बजट

8 फरवरी 2019

मिशन ग्रामोदय से ग्राम स्वराज अभियान के चौपाल
Bhadohi

मिशन ग्रामोदय से ग्राम स्वराज अभियान के चौपाल

9 फरवरी 2019

जलभराव से जूझ रहे हैं लोग
Bhadohi

जलभराव से जूझ रहे हैं लोग

9 फरवरी 2019

42 साल बाद परिजनों से मिलेंगे मुरलीधर
Bhadohi

42 साल बाद परिजनों से मिलेंगे मुरलीधर

9 फरवरी 2019

20 दिन से छह गांवों में पेयजल आपूर्ति ठप
Bhadohi

20 दिन से छह गांवों में पेयजल आपूर्ति ठप

9 फरवरी 2019

दो शिक्षक और एक शिक्षामित्र का वेतन रोका
Bhadohi

दो शिक्षक और एक शिक्षामित्र का वेतन रोका

9 फरवरी 2019

150 जोड़ों की शादी का गवाह बनेंगा जीआईसी
Bhadohi

150 जोड़ों की शादी का गवाह बनेंगा जीआईसी

9 फरवरी 2019

गंगा मंथन प्रतिस्पर्धा का होगा आयोजन
Bhadohi

गंगा मंथन प्रतिस्पर्धा का होगा आयोजन

9 फरवरी 2019

