शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti ›   man do stant on reilwe gate

रेलवे फाटक पर स्टंटबाजी,पीछे पड़ी जीआरपी

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 11:39 PM IST
बभनान रेलवे स्टेशन के पास गेट बंद होने पर स्टंट करता युवक।
बभनान रेलवे स्टेशन के पास गेट बंद होने पर स्टंट करता युवक। - फोटो : BASTI
ख़बर सुनें
रेलवे फाटक पर स्टंटबाजी, पीछे पड़ी जीआरपी
विज्ञापन
बस्ती। गोरखपुर गोंडा रेल खंड के बभनान रेलवे स्टेशन के पूर्वी समपार फाटक संख्या संख्या 222/ए पर एकाएक एक युवक मार्शल आर्ट जैसा स्टंट दिखाने लगा। ट्रेन गुजरने के कुछ ही मिनट पहले उसकी इस हरकत से रेल कर्मियों के हाथ-पांव फूल गए। उसकी हरकत से यदि गेट टूट गया होता तो बड़ा हादसा होना तय था।
गेट बंद होते ही युवक दौड़ते हुए गेट पर दोनों हाथ रख पैर को ऊपर हवा में लहराते हुए गेट को पार कर लिया। गेट पर ही तरह-तरह के करतब दिखाने लगा। अपने आप को मार्शल आर्ट ट्रेनर बताते हुए युवक ने अन्य लोगों को भी ऐसा करने के लिए उकसाने लगा। हालांकि, उसकी हरकत को बचकाना करार देते हुए किसी ने गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। आरपीएफ चौकी इंचार्ज बभनान राजेन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि स्टंट दिखाने वाले युवक की तलाश की जा रही है।
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शरद पवार और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : शरद पवार के संदेश के बाद बदला अजित का इरादा

27 नवंबर 2019

कार्टोसेट-3 लॉन्च
India News

कार्टोसैट-3: अंतरिक्ष में भारत की 'आंख' लॉन्च, दुश्मन की हर गतिविधि पर रखेगा नजर

27 नवंबर 2019

भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
India News

कोश्यारी के तबादले की तैयारी, कलराज बन सकते हैं महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल

27 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
Maharashtra live updates congress, shiv sena, ncp want floor test, fadnavis ajit try to save govt
India News

महाराष्ट्र : उद्धव होंगे सीएम, कल लेंगे शपथ, सुप्रीम फैसले के बाद अजित, फडणवीस ने छोड़ा मैदान

27 नवंबर 2019

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या
Delhi NCR

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या कर शव को कार से कुचला, आरोपी ने कबूला जुर्म, बोला-भतीजी से...

27 नवंबर 2019

जीवन की कुछ बातों को राज़ ही रहने दें
Wellness

किसी को भूलकर भी न बताएं अपनी ये पांच बातें

27 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
man do stant on reilwe fatak
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

क्रिकेटर्स और उनका परिवार
Cricket News

भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स की पत्नियां, किसी को पहली नजर में प्यार तो किसी को करना पड़ा लंबा इंतजार

27 नवंबर 2019

सचिन-अर्जुन-सारा
Cricket News

बेटे अर्जुन को लेकर बेहद परेशान हैं सचिन तेंदुलकर, बेटी सारा को भी मिल चुकी है धमकी

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जीवन की कुछ बातों को राज़ ही रहने दें
Wellness

किसी को भूलकर भी न बताएं अपनी ये पांच बातें

27 नवंबर 2019

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बीच में ही शो छोड़ सकती हैं देवोलीना? घर में हुआ ये हादसा बन सकता है वजह

27 नवंबर 2019

फिलिप ह्यूज
Cricket News

वो 10 बदनसीब क्रिकेटर, जिन्हें खेल के दौरान अपनी जान से धोना पड़ा था हाथ

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह
India News

आखिर भाजपा ने अजित पवार पर क्यों किया भरोसा, अमित शाह ने दिया जवाब

27 नवंबर 2019

प्रेमी युगल
Madhya Pradesh

प्रेमी युगल की पीएम मोदी से गुहार, लड़की बोली- जात-पात भूलकर शादी की, कोई गुनाह नहीं किया

27 नवंबर 2019

amruta fadnavis adorable fashion sense photos
Fashion

देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी हैं बेहद स्टाइलिश, देखें उनके बेस्ट फैशन सेंस की सात तस्वीरें

27 नवंबर 2019

Ms dhoni talks about marriage, says Sakshi is in command at home
Cricket News

शादी के नौ साल बाद खुली धोनी की आंखें, बोले- पहले सभी पुरुष शेर की तरह होते हैं

27 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad laptop in sleep mode catch fire spread in flat engineer save life standing between pillars
Delhi NCR

लैपटॉप में ब्लास्ट से फ्लैट बना आग का गोला, लपटों से घिरा इंजीनियर तो खुली नींद, फिर यूं बचाई जान

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिवंगत पुलिसकर्मी की अर्थी को कंधा देते हुए एसपी हेमराज मीणा
Basti

आरक्षी के शव को कंधा देने गोरखपुर पहुंचे एसपी, दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि

ड्यूटी पर जाते समय सड़क हादसे के शिकार हुए डायल-112 में तैनात आरक्षी सत्यानंद को गोरखपुर पुलिस लाइंस स्थित परेड ग्राउंड में विभागीय परंपरा के मुताबिक भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई।

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गर थाना की पुलिस ने गाजा तस्कर को किया गिरफ्तार।
Basti

सिद्धार्थनगर का गैंगेस्टर गांजा लिए गिरफ्तार

26 नवंबर 2019

दुर्घटनास्थल
Basti

बस्ती: कोहरे के कारण तीन वाहनों की टक्कर में दो घायल, आवागमन ठप

26 नवंबर 2019

सत्यानंद शाह। फाइल फोटो
Basti

ट्रक की चपेट में आई बाइक, सिपाही की मौत

26 नवंबर 2019

Road paching
Basti

गड्ढा मुक्ति को जरूरत 345 लाख की, अवमुक्त 90 लाख

26 नवंबर 2019

लालगंज पुलिस अन्तर्जनपदीय चोरो को किया गिरफ्तार।
Basti

गिरफ्त में अंतर्जनपदीय घुमंतू गिरोह के चार गुर्गे

26 नवंबर 2019

जिला अस्पताल में नर्स से पूछताछ करते एडीएम रमेश चंद्र और एसडीएम ।
Basti

जिला अस्पताल: नर्स का रुपये लेते वीडियो वायरल, जांच शुरू-

26 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व सांसद बसपा अरविंद चौधरी।-
Basti

पूर्व सांसद और पांच पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुखों ने छोड़ी बसपा

24 नवंबर 2019

बेचन प्रसाद
Basti

पोखरे में मिला गायब युवक का शव, क्षेत्र में फैली सनसनी

23 नवंबर 2019

अवैध अस्पताल में लगाया गया ताला
Basti

यूपी: छापेमारी के बाद सील किया गया अवैध अस्पताल, सीएचसी रेफर किए गए मरीज

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

शिवाजी पार्क से शिवसेना का पुराना सियासी नाता, वहीं सीएम पद की शपथ लेंगे उद्धव ठाकरे

उद्धव ठाकरे ने ताजपोशी के लिए शिवाजी पार्क को ही क्यों चुना। आखिर मुंबई का शिवाजी पार्क का शिवसेना से क्या है रिश्ता। देखिए रिपोर्ट

27 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:27

28 नवंबर को उद्धव ठाकरे का ‘राजतिलक’, 100 से अधिक वीआईपी गेस्ट हो सकते हैं शामिल

27 नवंबर 2019

पंखुड़ी पाठक 1:17

सपा की पूर्व प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी पाठक कर रही हैं शादी, अनिल यादव के साथ लेंगी सात फेरे

27 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रिया 3:00

इस अंदाज ने सुप्रिया सुले को बनाया शरद पवार के बाद एनसीपी का बड़ा चेहरा

27 नवंबर 2019

एनडीए 1:33

पिछले 11 महीनों में एनडीए को लगा बड़ा झटका, चार बड़े राज्यों में गंवाई सत्ता

27 नवंबर 2019

Related

पूर्व विधायक रामप्रसाद चौधरी।
Basti

पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री समेत तीन पूर्व विधायक निष्कासित

23 नवंबर 2019

एसडीएम हरैया दफ्तर में तैनात पुलिस
Basti

यूपी: हर्रैया में उग्र हुए अधिवक्ता, लेखपाल को जड़ा थप्पड़

23 नवंबर 2019

सोनहा थाना क्षेत्र के सल्टौआ गांव मे बेचन प्रसाद की मौत होने पर विलाप करती पत्नी
Basti

लापता युवक का शव मिलने से मचा हड़कंप

23 नवंबर 2019

हर्रैया क्षेत्र के एकांश हॉस्पिटल को सीज किया गया।
Basti

हर्रैया में दो निजी अस्पताल, एक क्लीनिक सील----

23 नवंबर 2019

कबीर तिवारी के परिजनों से बातचीत करते कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री।
Basti

यूपी में कायम है जंगलराज ः जितिन प्रसाद

24 नवंबर 2019

transport nigam stric to tol plaza
Basti

यात्री प्लाजा को लेकर सख्त हुआ निगम

24 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited