शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti ›   Gangester arested

सिद्धार्थनगर का गैंगेस्टर गांजा लिए गिरफ्तार

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 11:51 PM IST
गर थाना की पुलिस ने गाजा तस्कर को किया गिरफ्तार।
गर थाना की पुलिस ने गाजा तस्कर को किया गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : BASTI
ख़बर सुनें
सिद्धार्थनगर का गैंगेस्टर गांजा लिए गिरफ्तार
विज्ञापन
बस्ती। सिद्धार्थनगर जिले के बांसी क्षेत्र के सुकरौली में ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र संचालक से 59 हजार रुपये लूटने वाले नगर थाने के कैथवलिया निवासी मायाराम को पुलिस ने धर दबोचा। उसके कब्जे से डेढ़ किलो गांजा बरामद किया है। तीन अक्टूबर को उसने गिरोह के अजय सिंह और उमेश यादव के साथ लूट किया था। गैंगेस्टर एक्ट के तहत सिद्धार्थनगर पुलिस का वह वांछित भी था।
25 नवंबर की शाम नगर थाने के प्रभारी निरीक्षक संजय नाथ तिवारी व उनकी टीम ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर झिरझिरवा पुल से उसे गिरफ्तार किया। पूछताछ में मायाराम ने बांसी की घटना को कबूल किया। उसके पास से लूट के 5460 रुपये भी बरामद किए गए। बांसी थाने में उसके विरुद्घ लूट एवं गैंगेस्टर एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज है। सीओ कलवारी अनिल कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत नगर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कर न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत किया गया। जहां से उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया। गिरफ्तार करने वाली पुलिस टीम में प्रभारी निरीक्षक के अलावा एसआई राजनाथ प्रसाद, चंद्रकांत पांडेय, हेड कांस्टेबल त्रिगुणानंद तिवारी, कांस्टेबल राजेश यादव आदि शामिल रहे।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हेलीकॉप्टर से गांव पहुंचे दूल्हा-दुल्हन
Kanpur

पोते ने पूरी की बाबा की अंतिम इच्छा, हेलीकॉप्टर से दुल्हन लेकर गांव पहुंचा, स्वागत को उमड़ी भीड़

26 नवंबर 2019

wedding night
Religion

वो पांच रस्में जिनके बिना अधूरी है विवाह से लेकर सुहागरात

26 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

जिद्दी है सौरव गांगुली की बेटी सना, नहीं सुनती पिता की बात, ट्रोल करने से भी नहीं आई बाज

26 नवंबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली और सना गांगुली
सौरव गांगुली
सौरव गांगुली और सना गांगुली के कमेंट्स
पिता-पुत्री के बीच कमेंट
Cricket News

जिद्दी है सौरव गांगुली की बेटी सना, नहीं सुनती पिता की बात, ट्रोल करने से भी नहीं आई बाज

26 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

स्मार्टफोन चलाते हैं और इन पांच चीजों के बारे में नहीं जानते तो आप 'स्मार्ट' नहीं हैं

26 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का दबदबा, स्टीव स्मिथ के करीब पहुंचे विराट कोहली

26 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और स्टीव स्मिथ
cheteshwar pujara
मयंक अग्रवाल
pat cummins
Cricket News

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का दबदबा, स्टीव स्मिथ के करीब पहुंचे विराट कोहली

26 नवंबर 2019

earn money by becoming IRCTC authorized ticket booking agent
Personal Finance

IRCTC दे रहा है 3,999 रुपये निवेश कर हर महीने 80,000 कमाने का मौका, आज ही उठाएं लाभ

26 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
Gangester arested
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शरद पवार और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : शरद पवार के संदेश के बाद बदला अजित का इरादा

27 नवंबर 2019

सबसे छोटे कार्यकाल
India News

देवेंद्र फडणवीस अकेले नहीं, ये नेता भी रहे चंद दिनों के 'सुल्तान'

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

जाते-जाते फडणवीस ने गिनाया भाजपा की जीत का स्ट्राइक रेट, 164 पर लड़े, मिलीं 105 सीटें

26 नवंबर 2019

reliance jio
Tech Diary

Jio यूजर्स को फिर लगा झटका, यह खास ऑफर हुआ बंद, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

26 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

पवार ने दिखाई पावर, अमित शाह के नहले पर यूं मारा दहला 

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama
Bollywood

देवेन्द्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देते ही सोशल मीडिया पर बनने लगे जोक्स, देखें फनी मीम्स

26 नवंबर 2019

Pankhuri Pathak
Delhi NCR

सपा की प्रवक्ता रहीं पंखुड़ी पाठक की एक दिसंबर को शादी, इस पार्टी के नेता की बनेंगी दुल्हनिया

26 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का दबदबा, स्टीव स्मिथ के करीब पहुंचे विराट कोहली

26 नवंबर 2019

earn money by becoming IRCTC authorized ticket booking agent
Personal Finance

IRCTC दे रहा है 3,999 रुपये निवेश कर हर महीने 80,000 कमाने का मौका, आज ही उठाएं लाभ

26 नवंबर 2019

rainfall and snowfall prediction in himachal, cold wave in lahul spiti
Bilaspur

देश-दुनिया से कटा हिमाचल का ये भाग, माइनस में पारा, जम गए नदी-नाले, तस्वीरों में देखें हालात

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिवंगत पुलिसकर्मी की अर्थी को कंधा देते हुए एसपी हेमराज मीणा
Basti

आरक्षी के शव को कंधा देने गोरखपुर पहुंचे एसपी, दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि

ड्यूटी पर जाते समय सड़क हादसे के शिकार हुए डायल-112 में तैनात आरक्षी सत्यानंद को गोरखपुर पुलिस लाइंस स्थित परेड ग्राउंड में विभागीय परंपरा के मुताबिक भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई।

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सत्यानंद शाह। फाइल फोटो
Basti

ट्रक की चपेट में आई बाइक, सिपाही की मौत

26 नवंबर 2019

Road paching
Basti

गड्ढा मुक्ति को जरूरत 345 लाख की, अवमुक्त 90 लाख

26 नवंबर 2019

दुर्घटनास्थल
Basti

बस्ती: कोहरे के कारण तीन वाहनों की टक्कर में दो घायल, आवागमन ठप

26 नवंबर 2019

लालगंज पुलिस अन्तर्जनपदीय चोरो को किया गिरफ्तार।
Basti

गिरफ्त में अंतर्जनपदीय घुमंतू गिरोह के चार गुर्गे

26 नवंबर 2019

जिला अस्पताल में नर्स से पूछताछ करते एडीएम रमेश चंद्र और एसडीएम ।
Basti

जिला अस्पताल: नर्स का रुपये लेते वीडियो वायरल, जांच शुरू-

26 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व सांसद बसपा अरविंद चौधरी।-
Basti

पूर्व सांसद और पांच पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुखों ने छोड़ी बसपा

24 नवंबर 2019

बेचन प्रसाद
Basti

पोखरे में मिला गायब युवक का शव, क्षेत्र में फैली सनसनी

23 नवंबर 2019

अवैध अस्पताल में लगाया गया ताला
Basti

यूपी: छापेमारी के बाद सील किया गया अवैध अस्पताल, सीएचसी रेफर किए गए मरीज

23 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व विधायक रामप्रसाद चौधरी।
Basti

पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री समेत तीन पूर्व विधायक निष्कासित

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

फिल्म 'पति पत्नी और वो' के प्रमोशन में जुटी फिल्म की पूरी स्टारकास्ट

फिल्म 'पति पत्नी और वो' की पूरी स्टारकास्ट फिल्म के प्रमोशन में जुटी हुई है। कार्तिक, भूमि और अनन्या जोरशोर से फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे है। इस दौरान सबने जमकर मस्ती भी की।

26 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:39

महाराष्ट्र में अब चलेगा उद्धव ठाकरे का राज, 28 नवंबर को CM पद की लेंगे शपथ

26 नवंबर 2019

रिश्वतखोरी 1:01

एक साल में भारत में रिश्वत की घटनाओं में 10 फीसदी की कमी

26 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

अर्जुन कपूर और कृति सैनन ने किया फिल्म 'पानीपत' का प्रमोशन

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:01

महाराष्ट्र: सिर्फ 4 दिन चली फडणवीस सरकार, देखिए राष्ट्रपति शासन से लेकर इस्तीफे तक की पूरी कहानी

26 नवंबर 2019

Related

शपथ लेती छात्रायें
Basti

अच्छी सेहत के लिये पोषणयुक्त भोजन के साथ पूरी नींद भी जरूरी

25 नवंबर 2019

एसडीएम हरैया दफ्तर में तैनात पुलिस
Basti

यूपी: हर्रैया में उग्र हुए अधिवक्ता, लेखपाल को जड़ा थप्पड़

23 नवंबर 2019

कबीर तिवारी के परिजनों से बातचीत करते कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री।
Basti

यूपी में कायम है जंगलराज ः जितिन प्रसाद

24 नवंबर 2019

हर्रैया क्षेत्र के एकांश हॉस्पिटल को सीज किया गया।
Basti

हर्रैया में दो निजी अस्पताल, एक क्लीनिक सील----

23 नवंबर 2019

सोनहा थाना क्षेत्र के सल्टौआ गांव मे बेचन प्रसाद की मौत होने पर विलाप करती पत्नी
Basti

लापता युवक का शव मिलने से मचा हड़कंप

23 नवंबर 2019

transport nigam stric to tol plaza
Basti

यात्री प्लाजा को लेकर सख्त हुआ निगम

24 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited